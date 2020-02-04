North Shore Mustangs running back Zachary Evans (3) rushes for a touchdown chased by Atascocita Eagles Daniel Onwuachi (4) during the first half of the high school football playoff game at Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in Houston, Texas. The talented running back from Houston quietly signed with Georgia in December, but was later released from his national letter of intent by the Bulldogs. (Tim Warner/Houston Chronicle via AP)