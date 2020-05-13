In this July 31, 2019, file photo, Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) runs a drill during practice at the NFL team’s football training camp in Westfield, Ind. Leonard works relentlessly at his rural South Carolina home to prepare for another football season. He’s also wary of pushing too hard, knowing a minor injury could become a major setback given the dearth of medical experts in his area. So when in doubt the Colts star confers with his coaches, who are creating safer, more efficient individual workout programs based on data collected the past few weeks. All part of a changing NFL world: high-tech devices supplanting old-school creativity. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)