Three person were killed in a two-day period in three separate crashes in Nicollet County this week, two of the crashes occurring on Highway 14, according to Minnesota State Patrol reports.
The first crash occurred at about 11:21 a.m. Monday when Jillian Frances Thompson, 17, was driving her car southbound along Highway 111, near mile post 4,while a tractor truck, driven by 62-year-old John Eugene Magnan, of Eagle Lake, was northbound. The two vehicles reportedly collided.
The 17-year-old Thompson was declared dead by personnel on scene. Magnan was uninjured.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, and no alcohol was involved, according to the State Patrol report. The Minnesota Department of Transportation indicated the road was covered with ice throughout Monday.
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Nicollet Fire Department, and MnDOT joined the State Patrol at the scene. MnDOT closed the road Monday afternoon.
A second fatal tractor truck-versus-car crash occurred at Highway 14 and County Road 37 in Nicollet County Monday afternoon, just hours after the crash that killed Thompson.
At approximately 1:24 p.m. Monday, Naomi Sue Peterson, 45, of New Ulm, was reportedly killed when her Pontiac Grand Am, heading northbound on Nicollet County Road 37, collided with a Volvo tractor truck, heading eastbound on Highway 14 within Courtland Township. The truck was driven by 44-year-old Daniel John Brunberg, of Roseville, who was uninjured.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, according to the report.
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Courtland Fire Department, Allina Ambulance and Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted the State Patrol at the scene.
Roads were considered to be icy and slick by MnDOT at the time of the crash.
The third fatal crash occurred Tuesday afternoon, also on Highway 14, according to the State Patrol.
Aaron Glen Lloyd, a 23-year-old man from North Mankato, was killed in the Tuesday crash. His Chevrolet Malibu was heading westbound on Highway 14 between Nicollet and Courtland when an eastbound Ford Explorer, driven by Steve Paul Hess, of Chaska, reportedly crossed into the westbound lane and collided with the Chevrolet.
Lloyd was declared dead at the scene. Hess sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Mankato hospital, according to the report.
Both drivers were reportedly wearing seat belts.
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Allina Ambulance and Courtland Fire Department assisted the State Patrol at the scene.
The two Highway 14 crashes prompted Karen Foreman, the president of the U.S. Highway 14 Partnership and a member of the Mankato City Council to issue a statement about the highway.
“What is it going to take to finally fix Highway 14?” Foreman asked, adding that the crashes were a wake-up call. “Right now it seems like no one has a clear path forward for Highway 14. The Corridors of Commerce program is ineffective in its current form, and it is apparent that we can’t rely on the federal government”
The Partnership is an advocacy organization supporting the four-lane expansion of Highway 14 from Rochester to New Ulm.
“It is time for everyone involved — Governor Walz, Commissioner Kelliher, the Legislature, local advocates — to roll up our sleeves and come together with a plan to fix Highway 14 so that we can hopefully prevent tragedies like this from happening in the future,” Foreman said.