The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, July 01
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
UMN SROC Virtual Agronomy Field Tour• 12-1 p.m., Free. Participants must pre-register online at z.umn.edu/sroc-ag-tour.
Thursday, July 02
Concerts in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. See bit.ly/cityoffaribaultconcerts for the complete list of performers.
Friday, July 03
American Legion Hamburger Supper• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE, Faribault. Specialty made hamburgers served with French fries. 507-334-8784.
Saturday, July 04
Faribault Farmers’ Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers’ Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. All vendors located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Sunday, July 05
Elysian Area Library Book Sale• 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Elysian Area Library & Heritage Ctr.,132 E Main Street, Elysian, On the east side of the building. Sales include gently used books, DVDs and music CDs. Supports the library building and utility, maintenance and programming costs. Elysian Area Library & Heritage Ctr., libtle@tds.lib.mn.us, 507-267-4411.
Tuesday, July 07
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Wings offered with various sauces. 1-507-334-8784.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Mock chow mien, egg roll, fruit, relishes and dessert