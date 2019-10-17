The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Al Anon Steps and Tools group-- 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
AlAnon-- 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Little Prairie Al Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Bingo-- 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke-- 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Faribault Farmers Market-- 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Faribault International Festival-- 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW. Pop-up international market featuring Czech jewelry, food and music from regions around the world. Food and gift items for sale.
Open skate-- 12-3:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. $5 per person/$18 per family. Punch cards with 14 punches available at the Community Center. Skate rentals at the arena: $3.
Sunday, Oct. 20
All you can eat breakfast and brunch-- 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. $9 per person, $4 ages 6 –10, free for preschoolers. Proceeds go to Faribault Emeralds Dance Team. Dennis Schmidtke, 507-838-6354.
Front Line Honors Ceremony-- 1-1:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion Post 43, Faribault . A dedicated flag raising along with a list of military personal who have lost their lives during the past month in the war will be honored and read.
American Legion omelette breakfast-- 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Northfield Eagles Club. Benefits Prairie's Edge Humane Society. Tickets are $8 adults and $4 kids 6 and under and can be purchased at the Humane Society, 1500 Clinton Lane, Northfield.
Sunday supper-- 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Open skate-- 6-8:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. $5 per person/$18 per family. Punch cards with 14 punches available at the Community Center. Skate rentals at the arena: $3.
Monday, Oct. 21
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
AlAnon-- 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
District One Hospital - Virginia Piper Cancer Institute Cancer Support Group-- 3-4:30 p.m., District One Hospital, 200 State Avenue, Administrative Conference Room on the main level, Faribault. An education presentation from Pam Mason of the American Cancer Society Resources is from 3 to 3:45 p.m. General support group from 3:45 to 4:40 p.m. Call 507-497-3721 for more information. 507-497-3721.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Sertoma Club of Faribault-- 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Free Meal at the Community Cafe-- 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Scrambled eggs, sausage patty, applesauce, cinnamon roll
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Open gym-- 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
ACOA meeting-- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Pickup doubles tennis-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
Euchre-- 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club-- 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Legion Wing Night-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
Divorce Care Class-- 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
National Active & Retired Federal Employees-- 10 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. Chapter #1590 covers Northfield, Faribault, Owatonna and surrounding area. Speaker will be a representative from Blue Cross Blue Shield informing us about changes in 2020. Call Darlene at 507-334-4175
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting-- 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Overeaters Anonymous-- 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Bingo-- 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Burger night on the grill-- 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Euchre-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. All are welcome; no membership required.
Disabled American Veterans-- 7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St NE. Minnesota Chapter #20. Contact Larry Parkos at 507-838-5140.
Al Anon-- 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Baby Stop-- 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night-- 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Legion Basket Night-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion Post 43, 112 N.E. Fifth Street. Made to order hamburgers, chicken strips and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Beef Tips & Noodles-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Mindful Moments-- 6-7 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Support group for those affected by early-onset dementia. Group meets fourth Thursday of the month; group hosts Memory Cafe social gathering the second Thursday of each month. 507-331-2276.
Friday, Oct. 25
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Family Recovery Night-- 5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. 5:30 p.m. potluck meal, 6:45 AA and Alanon speakers. Families with children are welcome. Bring a dish to share. Paper products and beverages provided.
Basket Suppers-- 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Bar bingo-- 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.