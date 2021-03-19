BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 10 WEM 50, No. 2 Mankato Loyola 47
Maybe the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball team is just built for March.
Ever since the calendar flipped to the third month of 2021, the Buccaneers (10-8) have lost just once and won seven times, including Thursday's 50-47 upset victory in overtime against second-seeded Mankato Loyola (11-4) in the Subsection 2A South quarterfinals.
Seventh-seeded WEM was led by 20 points and 12 rebounds from Brady Nutter, in addition to 15 points from Ethan Bartelt.
The Buccaneers advance to Saturday's Subsection 2A South semifinal at sixth-seeded Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey (11-8), which pulled off its own upset Thursday with a 47-41 victory at third-seeded GHEC/ML/T.
No. 2 Blue Earth Area 68, No. 7 Medford 58
The Tigers' (3-15) season ended Thursday night with their Section 2AA quarterfinals loss to the Buccaneers (14-4). No further information was available at the time of publication.
No. 3 Maple River 93, No. 6 NRHEG 46
The Panthers (5-13) ran into a buzzsaw Thursday night in the form of the third-seeded Eagles (18-1).
"Credit to Maple River, they came out in the first half and couldn't miss a 3-pointer at all, it seemed," NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said. "As the first half continued, they shot the lights out from [beyond the arc] and ended up the first half making 9 of them. We didn't do a very good job keeping them off the offensive [glass] either as they had 14 points off second-chance attempts. [That's] not a very good recipe for hoping to keep the game close."
Daxter Lee led NRHEG in scoring with 24 points. Porter Peterson (12), Kordell Schlaak (4), Dylan Loken (3), Jack Olson (2), and Benjamin Schoenrock (1) also scored.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 8 Fillmore Central 49, No. 9 Bethlehem Academy 42
The Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team fought back from a 20-point second-half deficit Thursday night, but ultimately did not come all the way back in a 49-42 defeat at Fillmore Central in the first round of the Section 1A girls basketball tournament.
Eighth-seeded Fillmore Central led ninth-seeded Bethlehem Academy 28-12 at halftime.
The Cardinals were led by 14 points from Lindsay Hanson and 13 points and three 3-pointers from Kate Trump, while Mercedes Huerta (six points), Malia Hunt (four points), Josie Rose (four points) and Anna DeMars (one point) also scored.
Despite the loss, Bethlehem Academy finished the season having won three of its last four, and four of its last six games.
No. 1 Stewartville 73, No. 16 K-W 26
The top-seeded Stewartville girls basketball team showed why its not only the favorite to win Section 1AA, but also contend for a state title with Thursday's 73-26 victory at home against 16th-seeded Kenyon-Wanamingo (3-16).
The Tigers (19-0) led 41-10 at halftime.
The Knights were led by 12 points from Stella Rechtzigel and six points off a pair of 3-pointers from Tessa Erlandson. Josie Flom (four points), Josi Quam (two points) and Rachel Ryan (two points) were also all credited with scoring.
No. 2 Blooming Prairie 58, No. 15 Spring Grove 24
The Awesome Blossoms cruised to their 16th win of the season, defeating the Lions by over 30 points during the opening round of the Section 1A postseason tournament.
"We played great defense early in the game. We limited [Spring Grove] to tough shots and rebounded the ball very well. We also forced a lot of turnovers, which led to transition points," Blooming Prairie coach John Bruns said of his team, who limited the Lions to five points in the first half.
Megan Oswald led all scorers with 18 points and added nine rebounds. Bobbie Bruns also had a fantastic 16-points, 7-assist game. Anna Pauly (10), Macy Lembke (3), Maren Forystek (3), Allison Krohnberg (3), Melanie Winzenburg (3), and Emily Miller (2) also scored.
Blooming Prairie will face No. 10 Lanesboro (10-9) in the quarterfinal round Saturday night.