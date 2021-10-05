MID SOUTHEAST DISTRICT (football)
Blue Subdistrict
Rushford-Peterson, 4-0
Fillmore Central, 3-1
Bethlehem Academy, 3-1
Kenyon-Wanamingo, 2-2
Randolph, 2-2
Hayfield, 1-3
Winona Cotter, 1-3
Wabasha-Kellogg, 0-4
Red Subdistrict
Lester Prairie, 2-0
Mayer Lutheran, 2-0
United South Central, 2-0
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 0-2
Cleveland, 0-2
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 0-2
White Subdistrict
Blooming Prairie, 2-0
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 2-0
St. Clair/Loyola, 1-1
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 1-1
Medford, 0-2
NRHEG, 0-2
GOPHER CONFERENCE (volleyball)
Bethlehem Academy, 5-0
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 5-0
Medford, 5-1
Kenyon-Wanamingo, 4-1
NRHEG, 4-2
Hayfield, 4-3
United South Central, 3-4
Maple River, 1-3
Triton, 1-4
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 1-5
Randolph, 1-5
Blooming Prairie, 0-6