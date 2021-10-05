MID SOUTHEAST DISTRICT (football)

Blue Subdistrict

Rushford-Peterson, 4-0

Fillmore Central, 3-1

Bethlehem Academy, 3-1

Kenyon-Wanamingo, 2-2

Randolph, 2-2

Hayfield, 1-3

Winona Cotter, 1-3

Wabasha-Kellogg, 0-4

Red Subdistrict

Lester Prairie, 2-0

Mayer Lutheran, 2-0

United South Central, 2-0

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 0-2

Cleveland, 0-2

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 0-2

White Subdistrict

Blooming Prairie, 2-0

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 2-0

St. Clair/Loyola, 1-1

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 1-1

Medford, 0-2

NRHEG, 0-2

GOPHER CONFERENCE (volleyball)

Bethlehem Academy, 5-0

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 5-0

Medford, 5-1

Kenyon-Wanamingo, 4-1

NRHEG, 4-2

Hayfield, 4-3

United South Central, 3-4

Maple River, 1-3

Triton, 1-4

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 1-5

Randolph, 1-5

Blooming Prairie, 0-6

