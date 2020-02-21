A story in Friday's paper on Alexander Faribault: His Journey from Fur Trader to Businessman did not include details about the event. The presentation begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Rice County Historical Society building, located at 1814 2nd Ave NW. Tickets are free for Rice County Historical Society members, $3 for nonmembers. Seating is limited, pre-registration is encouraged. For more, call RCHS at 507-332-2121.
