In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo, Britain's Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Prince Harry has repaid 2.4 million pounds ($3.2 million) in British taxpayers’ money that was used to renovate the home intended for him and his wife Meghan before they gave up royal duties. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)