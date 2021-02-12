...COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH SATURDAY TO BECOME DANGEROUSLY COLD
SATURDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING...
.A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect tonight through Saturday
when wind chills of 25 below to 35 below zero will be common. A
Wind Chill Watch then goes into effect Saturday night through
Sunday morning east of I-35 and Monday morning west of I-35 for
wind chills of 35 below to 50 below zero.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Wind
Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind
chills as low as 45 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to
noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Saturday
evening through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&