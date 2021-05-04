BASEBALL

Mankato West, 5-0

Owatonna, 5-1

Northfield, 4-2

Red Wing, 3-3

Albert Lea, 3-3

Mankato East, 3-3

Rochester John Marshall, 3-3

Winona, 3-3

Rochester Mayo, 2-4

Faribault, 2-4

Austin, 1-5

Rochester Century, 1-5

BOYS GOLF

Rochester Mayo, 6-0

Mankato West, 3-0

Northfield, 3-0

Rochester Century, 4-1

Red Wing, 5-2

Albert Lea, 4-2

Owatonna, 3-3

Rochester John Marshall, 1-3

Austin, 1-4

Faribault, 1-5

Mankato East, 0-4

Winona, 0-7

GIRLS GOLF

Northfield, 5-0

Albert Lea, 3-0

Mankato West, 3-0

Rochester John Marshall, 3-1

Winona, 2-1

Red Wing, 3-2

Owatonna, 2-2

Rochester Mayo, 2-3

Faribault, 1-2

Rochester Century, 1-2

Austin, 1-6

Mankato East, 0-7

BOYS LACROSSE

Owatonna, 4-0

Northfield, 3-1

Mankato, 1-2

Rochester Mayo, 1-3

Rochester John Marshall/Century, 0-3

GIRLS LACROSSE

Owatonna, 4-0

Mankato, 4-1

Rochester Mayo, 2-1

Rochester Century, 2-2

Northfield, 1-4

Rochester John Marshall/Lourdes, 0-5

SOFTBALL

Northfield, 5-0

Winona, 5-0

Mankato East, 5-2

Owatonna, 4-2

Mankato West, 3-2

Rochester John Marshall, 3-2

Rochester Mayo, 3-3

Red Wing, 2-3

Albert Lea, 1-3

Faribault, 1-4

Rochester Century, 1-5

Austin, 0-7

BOYS TENNIS

Rochester Mayo, 7-0

Rochester Century, 6-0

Owatonna, 7-1

Mankato West, 6-2

Northfield, 4-2

Rochester John Marshall, 4-4

Red Wing, 4-5

Austin, 2-5

Winona, 2-5

Faribault, 1-5

Mankato East, 1-7

Albert Lea, 0-8

