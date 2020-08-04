The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Aug. 06
Faribault High School Class of 1965• 10 a.m., Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Spouses/guests invited.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Concerts in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. See bit.ly/cityoffaribaultconcerts for the complete list of performers.
Friday, Aug. 07
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing and Food Distribution• 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need will be in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. if weather permits. Pantry Food Distribution for those in need from 1 to 3 p.m.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 4-10 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org or 1-800-RED-CROSS and enter Rice County Relay for Life.
28th Annual Rice County Relay for Life• 6-11 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. A modified event featuring a drive-thru Luminary event. Enter on the east side. Live broadcasts on KDHL. Uncle B’s Last Chance BBQ Shack will also be on site. Luminaries may be purchased at the State Bank of Faribault. Calista Vos, calistavos@gmail.com, 952-412-2041.
American Legion Steak Supper• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE, Faribault. Dine-in or curbside pick-up available. For curbside pick-up call ahead at 507-291-5920.
Saturday, Aug. 08
Faribault Farmers’ Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers’ Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. All vendors located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Pregnancy Options 6th Annual Run Baby Run Fundraiser• 7:15-8:45 a.m., River Valley Church, 722 Ravine St., Faribault. Start when registered. No kid’s activities, no awards, no snacks. 10K ($35), 5K ($30) and a one-mile stroll ($10). All are invited.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Sunday, Aug. 09
Rice County Republicans 'Pizza and Politics' Get-Together• 1 p.m., Jim and Renee Flaherty Home, 14825 Falk Ave., Northfield. Bring your own beverages and lawn chairs. Expected to attend are: Congressman Jim Hagedorn, Sen. John Jasinski, Rep. Brian Daniels, Sen. Rich Draheim, and House District 20B candidate Joe Moravchik.
Monday, Aug. 10
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-6 p.m., First English Lutheran Church, 204 2nd St. NW, Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org/ or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings offered with various sauces.
Pet Grief Support Group• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Anyone who has lost a pet is welcome to share pictures and stories of your fur baby and find support in your grief journey. Call 507-645-9480.
Caregiver Support Group• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Three Links Care, 815 Forest Avenue, Northfield. Alzheimer’s Association monthly caregiver support group meeting. Facilitated by trained facilitators and are a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia. Call 507-664-8858.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., Community Cafe, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Roast chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable blend, fruit, relishes, dessert
Stewardship Days: Buckthorn Battles• 5-7 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd, Faribault. Wear pants and close-toed shoes, bring gloves, safety glasses, and a water bottle. Will work in light rain. Masks required. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Loved Ones Surviving Suicide meeting• 6-8 p.m., District One Hospital administration offices, 200 State Ave. Contact Laura Sterling at 507-334-9661.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. An array of produce, flowers, crafts and locally made products and food items. Rain or shine.