The Minnesota State High School League announced their section and class re-alignments Friday morning. Below are the new classifications for the local schools.
OWATONNA
Baseball (1AAAA)
Farmington
Lakeville South
Rochester Century
Rochester John Marshall
Rochester Mayo
Basketball, boys and girls (1AAAA)
Farmington
Lakeville North
Lakeville South
Northfield
Rochester Century
Rochester John Marshall
Rochester Mayo
Cross Country, boys and girls (1AAA)
Farmington
Lakeville North
Lakeville South
Northfield
Rochester Century
Rochester John Marshall
Rochester Mayo
Dance, jazz and high kick (1AAA)
Apple Valley
Burnsville
Eagan
Eastview
Farmington
Lakeville North
Lakeville South
Northfield
Prior Lake
Rochester Century
Rochester John Marshall
Rochester Mayo
Rosemount
Football (1AAAA)
Austin
Northfield
Rochester Century
Rochester John Marshall
Rochester Mayo
Golf, boys and girls (1AAA)
Albert Lea
Austin
Faribault
Farmington
Lakeville North
Lakeville South
Northfield
Rochester Century
Rochester John Marshall
Rochester Mayo
Winona
Gymnastics (1AA)
Farmington
Lakeville North
Lakeville South
Northfield
Rochester Century
Rochester John Marshall
Rochester Mayo
Hockey, boys (1AA)
Byron
Farmington
Hastings
Lakeville North
Lakeville South
Rochester Century
Rochester John Marshall
Rochester Mayo
Hockey, girls (1AA)
Byron
Farmington
Lakeville North
Lakeville South
Northfield
Rochester Century
Rochester Mayo
Lacrosse, boys and girls (1A)
Farmington
Lakeville North
Lakeville South
Mankato
New Prague
Northfield
Rochester Century
Rochester John Marshall
Rochester Mayo
Soccer, boys and girls (1AAA)
Farmington
Lakeville North
Lakeville South
Northfield
Rochester Century
Rochester John Marshall
Rochester Mayo
Softball (1AAAA)
Farmington
Lakeville North
Lakeville South
Northfield
Rochester Century
Rochester John Marshall
Rochester Mayo
Swimming and diving (1AA)
Farmington
Lakeville North
Lakeville South
Northfield
Rochester Century
Rochester John Marshall
Rochester Mayo
Tennis, boys (1AA)
Albert Lea
Austin
Farmington
Faribault
Lakeville North
Lakeville South
Northfield
Rochester Century
Rochester John Marshall
Rochester Mayo
Winona
Tennis, girls (1AA)
Albert Lea
Austin
Farmington
Faribault
Lakeville North
Lakeville South
Montgomery-Lonsdale
Northfield
Red Wing
Rochester Century
Rochester John Marshall
Rochester Mayo
Stewartville
Waseca
Winona
Track and field, boys and girls (1AAA)
Farmington
Lakeville North
Lakeville South
Northfield
Rochester Century
Rochester John Marshall
Rochester Mayo
Volleyball (1AAAA)
Farmington
Lakeville North
Lakeville South
Northfield
Rochester Century
Rochester John Marshall
Rochester Mayo
Wrestling (1AAA)
Austin
Faribault
Northfield
Rochester Century
Rochester John Marshall
Rochester Mayo
Winona
MEDFORD
Baseball (2AA)
Belle Plaine
Blooming Prairie
Blue Earth
Lake Crystal-WM
Le Sueur-Henderson
Maple River
Montgomery-Lonsdale
MVL
New Ulm
NRHEG
Sibley East
Waseca
WEM
Basketball, boys (2AA)
Belle Plaine
Blue Earth
Glencoe-Silver Lake
Lake Crystal-WM
Le Sueur-Henderson
Maple River
Montgomery-Lonsdale
MVL
NRHEG
Norwood-Young America
Shattuck-St. Mary’s
Sibley East
St. Clair
Waseca
WEM
Basketball, girls (2AA)
Belle Plaine
Blue Earth
Glencoe-Silver Lake
Lake Crystal-WM
Le Sueur-Henderson
Maple River
Montgomery-Lonsdale
NRHEG
Norwood-Young America
Shattuck-St. Mary’s
Sibley East
Southwest Christian
Waseca
Cross Country, boys and girls (1A)
Austin
Blooming Prairie
Cotter
Dover-Eyota
GMLOS
Goodhue
Kingsland
La Cresent-Hokah
Lake City
Lanesboro-Fillmore
Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson
Rochester Lourdes
Schaeffer Academy
St. Charles
Wabasha-Kellog
Football (2AA)
Blooming Prairie
Blue Eath
Le Sueur-Henderson
Maple River
NRHEG
St. Clair
WEM
Softball (2AA)
Belle Plaine
Blue Earth
Fairmont
Lake Crystal-WM
Le Sueur-Henderson
Maple River
Montgomery-Lonsdale
NRHEG
Sibley East
St. Clair
St. James
Waseca
Track and field, boys (1A)
Bethlehem Academy
Blooming Prairie
Caledonia
Cannon Falls
Chatfield
Cotter
Dover-Eyota
GMLOKS
Goodhue
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Lake City
La Crescent-Hoka
Lewiston-Altura
L-FC-MC
Lyle-Pacelli
Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf
Pine Island
Plainview-Elgin-Millville
Rochester Lourdes
Rushford-Peterson/Houston
Schaffer Academy
Shattuck-St. Mary’s
St. Charles
Triton
Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Track and field, girls (1A)
Bethlehem Academy
Blooming Prairie
Caledonia
Cannon Falls
Chatfield
Cotter
Dover-Eyota
GMLOKS
Goodhue
Hope Lutheran
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Lake City
La Crescent-Hoka
Lewiston-Altura
L-FC-MC
Lyle-Pacelli
Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf
Pine Island
Plainview-Elgin-Millville
Rochester Lourdes
Rushford-Peterson/Houston
Schaffer Academy
Shattuck-St. Mary’s
St. Charles
Triton
Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Volleyball (1AA)
Blooming Prairie
Caledonia
Cannon Falls
Chatfield
Cotter
Dover-Eyota
Goodhue
Lake City
La Crescent-Hoka
Lewiston-Altura
Pine Island
Plainview-Elgin-Millville
Shattuck-St. Mary’s
St. Charles
Triton
Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Wrestling (2A)
Blooming Prairie
Blue Earth
Lake Crystal
Madelia
Maple River
NRHEG
USC
WEM/JWP
BLOOMING PRAIRIE
Baseball (2AA)
Belle Plaine
Blue Earth
Lake Crystal-WM
Le Sueur-Henderson
Maple River
Medford
Montgomery-Lonsdale
MVL
New Ulm
NRHEG
Sibley East
Waseca
WEM
Cross Country, boys and girls (1A)
Austin
Cotter
Dover-Eyota
GMLOS
Goodhue
Kingsland
La Cresent-Hokah
Lake City
Lanesboro-Fillmore
Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson
Medford
Rochester Lourdes
Schaeffer Academy
St. Charles
Wabasha-Kellog
Football (2AA)
Blue Eath
Le Sueur-Henderson
Maple River
Medford
NRHEG
St. Clair
WEM
Golf, boys and girls (2AA)
Belle Plaine
Blue Earth
Eagle Ridge (boys only)
Glencoe-Silver Lake
Holy Family Catholic
Jordan
Lake Crystal-WM
Maple River
Montgomery-Lonsdale
NRHEG
Sibley East
Southwest Christian
St. Clair
St. Peter
Waseca
Softball (1AA)
Caledonia
Cannon Falls
Chatfield
Cotter
Dover-Eyota
GMLOK
La Cresent-Hokah
Lake City
Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson
Plainview-Elgin-Millville
Rochester Lourdes
St. Charles
Triton
Track and field, boys (1A)
Bethlehem Academy
Caledonia
Cannon Falls
Chatfield
Cotter
Dover-Eyota
GMLOKS
Goodhue
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Lake City
La Crescent-Hoka
Lewiston-Altura
L-FC-MC
Lyle-Pacelli
Medford
Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf
Pine Island
Plainview-Elgin-Millville
Rochester Lourdes
Rushford-Peterson/Houston
Schaffer Academy
Shattuck-St. Mary’s
St. Charles
Triton
Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Track and field, girls (1A)
Bethlehem Academy
Caledonia
Cannon Falls
Chatfield
Cotter
Dover-Eyota
GMLOKS
Goodhue
Hope Lutheran
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Lake City
La Crescent-Hoka
Lewiston-Altura
L-FC-MC
Lyle-Pacelli
Medford
Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf
Pine Island
Plainview-Elgin-Millville
Rochester Lourdes
Rushford-Peterson/Houston
Schaffer Academy
Shattuck-St. Mary’s
St. Charles
Triton
Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Volleyball (1AA)
Caledonia
Cannon Falls
Chatfield
Cotter
Dover-Eyota
Goodhue
Lake City
La Crescent-Hoka
Lewiston-Altura
Medford
Pine Island
Plainview-Elgin-Millville
Shattuck-St. Mary’s
St. Charles
Triton
Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Wrestling (2A)
Blue Earth
Lake Crystal
Madelia-Truman
Maple River
Medford
NRHEG
USC
WEM/JWP
NRHEG
Baseball (2AA)
Belle Plaine
Blooming Prairie
Blue Earth
Lake Crystal-WM
Le Sueur-Henderson
Maple River
Medford
Montgomery-Lonsdale
MVL
New Ulm
Sibley East
Waseca
WEM
Cross Country, boys and girls (2A)
Blue Earth Area
GFW
Lake Crystal-WM
Lester Prairie
Le Sueur-Henderson
Madelia-Truman
Mankato Loyola
Maple River
Martin County West
MVL
New Century Academy
Norwood-Young America
Sibley East
Sleepy Eye
St. James
USC
WEM
Football (2AA)
Blooming Prairie
Blue Eath
Le Sueur-Henderson
Maple River
Medford
St. Clair
WEM
Golf, boys and girls (2AA)
Belle Plaine
Blooming Prairie
Blue Earth
Eagle Ridge (boys only)
Glencoe-Silver Lake
Holy Family Catholic
Jordan
Lake Crystal-WM
Maple River
Montgomery-Lonsdale
Sibley East
Southwest Christian
St. Clair
St. Peter
Waseca
Softball (2AA)
Belle Plaine
Blue Earth
Fairmont
Lake Crystal-WM
Le Sueur-Henderson
Maple River
Medford
Montgomery-Lonsdale
Sibley East
St. Clair
St. James
Waseca
Volleyball (2AA)
Belle Plaine
Blue Earth
Glencoe-Silver Lake
Holy Family Catholic
Lake Crystal-WM
Le Sueur-Henderson
Maple River
Montgomery-Lonsdale
MVL
Norwood-Young America
Sibley East
Southwest Christian
St. Clair
Waseca
WEM
Wrestling (2A)
Blooming Prairie
Blue Earth
Lake Crystal
Madelia
Maple River
Medford
USC
WEM/JWP