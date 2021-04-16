The Minnesota State High School League announced their section and class re-alignments Friday morning. Below are the new classifications for the local schools.

OWATONNA

Baseball (1AAAA)

Farmington

Lakeville South

Rochester Century

Rochester John Marshall

Rochester Mayo

Basketball, boys and girls (1AAAA)

Farmington

Lakeville North

Lakeville South

Northfield

Rochester Century

Rochester John Marshall

Rochester Mayo

Cross Country, boys and girls (1AAA)

Farmington

Lakeville North

Lakeville South

Northfield

Rochester Century

Rochester John Marshall

Rochester Mayo

Dance, jazz and high kick (1AAA)

Apple Valley

Burnsville

Eagan

Eastview

Farmington

Lakeville North

Lakeville South

Northfield

Prior Lake

Rochester Century

Rochester John Marshall

Rochester Mayo

Rosemount

Football (1AAAA)

Austin

Northfield

Rochester Century

Rochester John Marshall

Rochester Mayo

Golf, boys and girls (1AAA)

Albert Lea

Austin

Faribault

Farmington

Lakeville North

Lakeville South

Northfield

Rochester Century

Rochester John Marshall

Rochester Mayo

Winona

Gymnastics (1AA)

Farmington

Lakeville North

Lakeville South

Northfield

Rochester Century

Rochester John Marshall

Rochester Mayo

Hockey, boys (1AA)

Byron

Farmington

Hastings

Lakeville North

Lakeville South

Rochester Century

Rochester John Marshall

Rochester Mayo

Hockey, girls (1AA)

Byron

Farmington

Lakeville North

Lakeville South

Northfield

Rochester Century

Rochester Mayo

Lacrosse, boys and girls (1A)

Farmington

Lakeville North

Lakeville South

Mankato

New Prague

Northfield

Rochester Century

Rochester John Marshall

Rochester Mayo

Soccer, boys and girls (1AAA)

Farmington

Lakeville North

Lakeville South

Northfield

Rochester Century

Rochester John Marshall

Rochester Mayo

Softball (1AAAA)

Farmington

Lakeville North

Lakeville South

Northfield

Rochester Century

Rochester John Marshall

Rochester Mayo

Swimming and diving (1AA)

Farmington

Lakeville North

Lakeville South

Northfield

Rochester Century

Rochester John Marshall

Rochester Mayo

Tennis, boys (1AA)

Albert Lea

Austin

Farmington

Faribault

Lakeville North

Lakeville South

Northfield

Rochester Century

Rochester John Marshall

Rochester Mayo

Winona

Tennis, girls (1AA)

Albert Lea

Austin

Farmington

Faribault

Lakeville North

Lakeville South

Montgomery-Lonsdale

Northfield

Red Wing

Rochester Century

Rochester John Marshall

Rochester Mayo

Stewartville

Waseca

Winona

Track and field, boys and girls (1AAA)

Farmington

Lakeville North

Lakeville South

Northfield

Rochester Century

Rochester John Marshall

Rochester Mayo

Volleyball (1AAAA)

Farmington

Lakeville North

Lakeville South

Northfield

Rochester Century

Rochester John Marshall

Rochester Mayo

Wrestling (1AAA)

Austin

Faribault

Northfield

Rochester Century

Rochester John Marshall

Rochester Mayo

Winona

MEDFORD

Baseball (2AA)

Belle Plaine

Blooming Prairie

Blue Earth

Lake Crystal-WM

Le Sueur-Henderson

Maple River

Montgomery-Lonsdale

MVL

New Ulm

NRHEG

Sibley East

Waseca

WEM

Basketball, boys (2AA)

Belle Plaine

Blue Earth

Glencoe-Silver Lake

Lake Crystal-WM

Le Sueur-Henderson

Maple River

Montgomery-Lonsdale

MVL

NRHEG

Norwood-Young America

Shattuck-St. Mary’s

Sibley East

St. Clair

Waseca

WEM

Basketball, girls (2AA)

Belle Plaine

Blue Earth

Glencoe-Silver Lake

Lake Crystal-WM

Le Sueur-Henderson

Maple River

Montgomery-Lonsdale

NRHEG

Norwood-Young America

Shattuck-St. Mary’s

Sibley East

Southwest Christian

Waseca

Cross Country, boys and girls (1A)

Austin

Blooming Prairie

Cotter

Dover-Eyota

GMLOS

Goodhue

Kingsland

La Cresent-Hokah

Lake City

Lanesboro-Fillmore

Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson

Rochester Lourdes

Schaeffer Academy

St. Charles

Wabasha-Kellog

Football (2AA)

Blooming Prairie

Blue Eath

Le Sueur-Henderson

Maple River

NRHEG

St. Clair

WEM

Softball (2AA)

Belle Plaine

Blue Earth

Fairmont

Lake Crystal-WM

Le Sueur-Henderson

Maple River

Montgomery-Lonsdale

NRHEG

Sibley East

St. Clair

St. James

Waseca

Track and field, boys (1A)

Bethlehem Academy

Blooming Prairie

Caledonia

Cannon Falls

Chatfield

Cotter

Dover-Eyota

GMLOKS

Goodhue

Kenyon-Wanamingo

Lake City

La Crescent-Hoka

Lewiston-Altura

L-FC-MC

Lyle-Pacelli

Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf

Pine Island

Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Rochester Lourdes

Rushford-Peterson/Houston

Schaffer Academy

Shattuck-St. Mary’s

St. Charles

Triton

Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Track and field, girls (1A)

Bethlehem Academy

Blooming Prairie

Caledonia

Cannon Falls

Chatfield

Cotter

Dover-Eyota

GMLOKS

Goodhue

Hope Lutheran

Kenyon-Wanamingo

Lake City

La Crescent-Hoka

Lewiston-Altura

L-FC-MC

Lyle-Pacelli

Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf

Pine Island

Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Rochester Lourdes

Rushford-Peterson/Houston

Schaffer Academy

Shattuck-St. Mary’s

St. Charles

Triton

Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Volleyball (1AA)

Blooming Prairie

Caledonia

Cannon Falls

Chatfield

Cotter

Dover-Eyota

Goodhue

Lake City

La Crescent-Hoka

Lewiston-Altura

Pine Island

Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Shattuck-St. Mary’s

St. Charles

Triton

Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Wrestling (2A)

Blooming Prairie

Blue Earth

Lake Crystal

Madelia

Maple River

NRHEG

USC

WEM/JWP

BLOOMING PRAIRIE

Baseball (2AA)

Belle Plaine

Blue Earth

Lake Crystal-WM

Le Sueur-Henderson

Maple River

Medford

Montgomery-Lonsdale

MVL

New Ulm

NRHEG

Sibley East

Waseca

WEM

Cross Country, boys and girls (1A)

Austin

Cotter

Dover-Eyota

GMLOS

Goodhue

Kingsland

La Cresent-Hokah

Lake City

Lanesboro-Fillmore

Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson

Medford

Rochester Lourdes

Schaeffer Academy

St. Charles

Wabasha-Kellog

Football (2AA)

Blue Eath

Le Sueur-Henderson

Maple River

Medford

NRHEG

St. Clair

WEM

Golf, boys and girls (2AA)

Belle Plaine

Blue Earth

Eagle Ridge (boys only)

Glencoe-Silver Lake

Holy Family Catholic

Jordan

Lake Crystal-WM

Maple River

Montgomery-Lonsdale

NRHEG

Sibley East

Southwest Christian

St. Clair

St. Peter

Waseca

Softball (1AA)

Caledonia

Cannon Falls

Chatfield

Cotter

Dover-Eyota

GMLOK

La Cresent-Hokah

Lake City

Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson

Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Rochester Lourdes

St. Charles

Triton

Track and field, boys (1A)

Bethlehem Academy

Caledonia

Cannon Falls

Chatfield

Cotter

Dover-Eyota

GMLOKS

Goodhue

Kenyon-Wanamingo

Lake City

La Crescent-Hoka

Lewiston-Altura

L-FC-MC

Lyle-Pacelli

Medford

Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf

Pine Island

Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Rochester Lourdes

Rushford-Peterson/Houston

Schaffer Academy

Shattuck-St. Mary’s

St. Charles

Triton

Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Track and field, girls (1A)

Bethlehem Academy

Caledonia

Cannon Falls

Chatfield

Cotter

Dover-Eyota

GMLOKS

Goodhue

Hope Lutheran

Kenyon-Wanamingo

Lake City

La Crescent-Hoka

Lewiston-Altura

L-FC-MC

Lyle-Pacelli

Medford

Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf

Pine Island

Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Rochester Lourdes

Rushford-Peterson/Houston

Schaffer Academy

Shattuck-St. Mary’s

St. Charles

Triton

Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Volleyball (1AA)

Caledonia

Cannon Falls

Chatfield

Cotter

Dover-Eyota

Goodhue

Lake City

La Crescent-Hoka

Lewiston-Altura

Medford

Pine Island

Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Shattuck-St. Mary’s

St. Charles

Triton

Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Wrestling (2A)

Blue Earth

Lake Crystal

Madelia-Truman

Maple River

Medford

NRHEG

USC

WEM/JWP

NRHEG

Baseball (2AA)

Belle Plaine

Blooming Prairie

Blue Earth

Lake Crystal-WM

Le Sueur-Henderson

Maple River

Medford

Montgomery-Lonsdale

MVL

New Ulm

Sibley East

Waseca

WEM

Cross Country, boys and girls (2A)

Blue Earth Area

GFW

Lake Crystal-WM

Lester Prairie

Le Sueur-Henderson

Madelia-Truman

Mankato Loyola

Maple River

Martin County West

MVL

New Century Academy

Norwood-Young America

Sibley East

Sleepy Eye

St. James

USC

WEM

Football (2AA)

Blooming Prairie

Blue Eath

Le Sueur-Henderson

Maple River

Medford

St. Clair

WEM

Golf, boys and girls (2AA)

Belle Plaine

Blooming Prairie

Blue Earth

Eagle Ridge (boys only)

Glencoe-Silver Lake

Holy Family Catholic

Jordan

Lake Crystal-WM

Maple River

Montgomery-Lonsdale

Sibley East

Southwest Christian

St. Clair

St. Peter

Waseca

Softball (2AA)

Belle Plaine

Blue Earth

Fairmont

Lake Crystal-WM

Le Sueur-Henderson

Maple River

Medford

Montgomery-Lonsdale

Sibley East

St. Clair

St. James

Waseca

Volleyball (2AA)

Belle Plaine

Blue Earth

Glencoe-Silver Lake

Holy Family Catholic

Lake Crystal-WM

Le Sueur-Henderson

Maple River

Montgomery-Lonsdale

MVL

Norwood-Young America

Sibley East

Southwest Christian

St. Clair

Waseca

WEM

Wrestling (2A)

Blooming Prairie

Blue Earth

Lake Crystal

Madelia

Maple River

Medford

USC

WEM/JWP

Reach Regional Sports Editor Lucas Seehafer at 507-444-2375. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

