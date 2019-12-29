AMATEUR BOWLING

(information provided by Jesse James Lanes)

Businessmen

Week 16 of 31

Team Standings

96 — Guth Electric

91.5 — College City Des

91.5 — Electrolux

85.5 — Jesse James Lane

85 — D & S Cement

80.5 — Bierman Funeral

77 — Edward Jones

75.5 — Nates Garage

68 — Aldrich Tech

68 — Castrol Lube Exp

63 — Carleton

61 — Reliance Bank

59.5 — Community Resour

51 — Northfield Eagle

48.5 — Marriott

39.5 — KYMN

39.5 — USBC Certification:

High Scratch Game

289 — Adam Tulkki

276 — Dave Schmitz

270 — Chris Saunders

High Scratch Series

823 — Adam Tulkki

737 — Nate Icaza

720 — Chris Saunders

Businesswomen

Week 14 of 29

Team Standings

33 — Luis Enrique Sal

26 — A&M Concrete

26 — Firehouse #1

26 — Firehouse #2

23 — Jesse James Lane

23 — In The Dog House

18 — Underdahl Const.

18 — C & S Properties

High Scratch Game

202 — Betty Schultz

189 — Carol Fraher

186 — Shauna Hildahl

High Scratch Series

529 — Betty Schultz

497 — Carol Fraher

489 — Jennie Redfield

City League

Week 17 of 31

Team Standings

132.5 — Koktavy&Daleiden

126.5 — Carlton Insuranc

115 — 1 Jesse James La

109 — Lazy Gardening

108.5 — Telamco/Irwin Law

104.5 — 2 Jesse James La

101 — In The Pink

95 — Archer House Riv

94.5 — Nate’s Garage

93.5 — VFW

91.5 — Roehrick Paintin

86.5 — Reliable Auto

High Scratch Game

279 — Adam Tulkki

255 — Jeff Olson

247 — Jason Schultz

High Scratch Series

672 — Adam Tulkki

630 — Tim Blom

624 — Chuck Haan

Friday Jr. League

Week 13 of 27

Team Standings

11 — Team 4

25 — Team 1

7 — Team 3

24 — Team 2

High Scratch Game

205 — Adrian Pasch

191 — Owen VanderMartin

187 — Nathan Ballstadt

High Scratch Series

503 — Adrian Pasch

477 — Nathan Ballstadt

468 — Owen VanderMartin

Friday Youth

Week 13 of 27

Team Standings

27.5 — SOFTBALLERS

25 — Hot Shots

28 — RYLAND AND JAELY

18.5 — Bumpers

High Scratch Game

142 — Hannah Ballstadt

131 — Lily Holman

123 — Ashlynn Updike

High Scratch Series

345 — Brayden Pasch

339 — Lily Holman

322 — Hannah Ballstadt

Girl’s Night Out

Week 15 of 29

Team Standings

15.5 — Heritage Bank

13 — Northfield Retir

13 — Menasha Miss-Splits

11 — Little Wonders D

11 — Muska Electric

8.5 — Landscape Gals

High Scratch Game

204 — Jessica Patterson

179 — Angie Maenke

172 — Jodi Schmelz

High Scratch Series

487 — Nicki Goehtz

470 — Jodi Schmelz

462 — Sara Decramer

Java Jugglers

Week 15 of 31

Team Standings

32 — Triple Espresso

30.5 — No Java

30 — Caffeine Crunche

27.5 — Latte Ladies

High Scratch Game

191 — Lauretta Anderson

180 — Darlene Larson

177 — Carolyn Seas

High Scratch Series

479 — Doris Welke

471 — Darlene Larson

456 — Lauretta Anderson

Sunday Mixed Couples

Week 7 of 17

Team Standings

39 — Alma Construction

33.5 — New Team

32 — Welch Plumbing

29 — Postmen

27.5 — We Bowl

27 — Hammerheads

26 — Dolls-N-Balls

24 — XXXX”s

23 — Johnston Campgro

23 — Carlton Insurance

23 — Dont go chasing gutterballs

20 — Firehouse Liq

20 — The Four Hornuts

19 — VFW post 4393

16 — IBEW 110

10 — Reed’s Central Auto

High Scratch Game

254 — Chad Olson

237 — Bob Erickson

236 — Shawn Matson

High Scratch Series

643 — Sean Stevens

598 — Shawn Matson

572 — Chad Olson

572 — Austin Sternad

Thursday Junior League Lg

Week 13 of 27

Team Standings

26.5 — The Bowlers

31.5 — Sharks

28.5 — PBA Heaters

29.5 — Bunkey

25.5 — Strikes

27.5 — High Rollers

22.5 — Captain Crunch

31 — The Busters

24 — Old Reliable

5 — BYE BYE

21 — Gotta Quarter

21.5 — The Greats

High Scratch Game

182 — John Liebel

182 — Drew Teske

169 — Brooke Collette

High Scratch Series

484 — Drew Teske

469 — Brooke Collette

465 — Landen Myers

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Saturday, Dec. 28/At St. Cloud Tech

St. Michael-Albertville 27 45 — 72

Northfield 35 39 — 74

Points: (N) Schetnan 24, Clay 18, Labenski 11, Monaghan 9, Touchette 6, Larson 2, Roethler 2, Hegland 2.

3-pointers: (N) Schetnan 3, Clay 2, Labenski 1.

Free throws: (N) Schetnan 9-10, Monaghan 5-6, Clay 4-6, Labenski 4-4, Touchette 2-2, Hegland 0-1.

Rebounds: (N) Schetnan 5, Roethler 5, Touchette 4, Labenski 4, Larson 3, Hegland, 2, Clay 2.

Assists: (N) Touchette 4, Clay 2, Roethler 2, Labenski 2, Schetnan 1.

Friday, Dec. 27/At St. John’s

Minnetonka 39 40 — 79

Northfield 23 29 — 52

Points: (N) Clay 16, Monaghan 13, Schetnan 8, Labenski 5, Roethler 4, Touchette 2, Larson 2, Stanton 2.

3-pointers: (N) Clay 2, Labenski 1, Schetnan 1, Monaghan 1.

Free throws: (N) Schetnan 3-4, Hegland 0-2, Roethler 0-1, Touchette 0-1, Monaghan 0-1.

Rebounds: (N) Hegland 3, Schetnan 3, Clay 1, Roethler 1, Labenski 1, Touchette 1, Larson 1, Monaghan 1.

Assists: (N) Roethler 2, Schetnan 2, Larson 2, Monaghan 1, Rice 1.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Saturday, Dec. 28/At St. Olaf

Northfield 14 26 — 40

Simley 34 25 — 59

Points: (N) Richardson 13, Rasmussen 5, Ims 4, Labenski 4, Peterson 2, Menssen 2, Whitson 2, Eddy 2, Olsen 2, Childress 1, Dickerson 1.

3-pointers: (N) Richardson 1.

Free throws: (N) Menssen 2-4, Ims 2-2, Whitson 2-2, Eddy 2-2, Childress 1-4, Dickerson 1-2, Rasmussen 1-1.

Rebounds: (N) Richardson 5, Childress 4, Jerdee 2, Eddy 2, Olsen 1, Thompson 1, Whitson 1, Labenski 1, Rasmussen 1, Menssen 1, Peterson 1, Ims 1.

Assists: (N) Labenski 2, Rasmussen 1, Menssen 1, Richardson 1, Jerdee 1, Ims 1, Dickerson 1.

Friday, Dec. 27/At St. Olaf

Northfield 18 23 — 41

Prior Lake 45 31 — 76

Points: (N) Richardson 10, Rasmussen 10, Ims 8, Whitson 6, Labenski 3, Eddy 2, Detlie 2.

3-pointers: (N) Richardson 1, Labenski 1.

Free throws: (N) Ims 6-12, Rasmussen 6-7, Richardson 3-4, Eddy 2-2, Olsen 0-1.

Rebounds: (N) Rasmussen 7, Whitson 6, Olsen 4, Labenski 4, Richardson 3, Childress 2, Eddy 2, Detlie 1.

Assists: (N) Richardson 2, Rasmussen 2, Eddy 1, Ims 1.

PREP BOYS HOCKEY

Herb Brooks Classic Silver Division

Saturday, Dec. 28/At National Sports Center (3rd place)

Northfield 2 0 0 — 2

Marshall 0 0 1 — 1

Goals: (N) Hasse, Klotz.

Assists: (N) Tidona, Will, Van Zuilen.

Saves: (N) Frank 14.

Friday, Dec. 27/At National Sports Center (semifinal)

Gentry Academy 4 1 5 — 10

Northfield 1 2 1 — 4

Goals: (N) Kruger 2, Hasse, Van Zuilen.

Assists: (N) Klotz 4, Can Zuilen 3, Nelson.

Saves: (N) Frank 18.

Thursday, Dec. 26/At National Sports Center (quarterfinal)

Northfield 1 0 3 — 4

Minnehaha 1 2 0 — 3

Goals: (N) Klotz 2, Nelson, Johnson.

Assists: (N) Nelson 3, Van Zuilen 2, Klotz 2, Hasse, Royle, Kruger, Will, Johnson.

PREP GIRLS HOCKEY

Saturday, Dec. 28/At Schmitz-Maki Arena

Northfield 0 0 0 — 0

Lakeville North 1 0 1 — 2

Saves: (N) Malecha 57.

Friday, Dec. 27/At Schmitz-Maki Arena

Northfield 1 1 0 — 2

Farmington 1 2 1 — 4

Goals: (N) Stanchina, J. Boland.

Assists: (N) Stanchina, Fox.

Saves: (N) Malecha 25.

Thursday, Dec. 26/At Schmitz-Maki Arena

Simley 0 0 1 — 1

Northfield 1 1 0 — 2

Goals: (N) J. Boland, T. Sorenson.

Assists: (N) J. Boland, Monson.

Saves: (N) Malecha 34.

PREP WRESTLING

Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27-28/At Fargo Dome

Rumble on the Red

Top 10 team scores (58 teams)

1. New Prague 146, 2. Northfield 124, 3. Farmington 117, 4. Perham 112.5, 5. Foley 112, 6. Bismarck 108.5, 7. Wayzata 108, 8. Fairmont-Martin County West 105, 9. Waconia 102.5, 10. Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield 100.

Northfield results

106

Aireaana Gavere (0-3) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Zach Tracy (Scott West) 13-4 won by fall over Aireaana Gavere (Northfield) 0-3 (Fall 1:24)

Cons. Round 1 — Aireaana Gavere (Northfield) 0-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 — LJ Araujo (Bismarck) 9-2 won by fall over Aireaana Gavere (Northfield) 0-3 (Fall 2:47)

113

Beau Murphy (16-2) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Beau Murphy (Northfield) 16-2 won by fall over Tate Wischnack (Waconia) 9-9 (Fall 1:37)

Champ. Round 2 — Beau Murphy (Northfield) 16-2 won by decision over Alex Joedeman (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 13-6 (Dec 4-2)

Quarterfinal — Cal Lonnquist (Wayzata) 19-3 won by tech fall over Beau Murphy (Northfield) 16-2 (TF-1.5 4:55 (15-0))

Cons. Round 4 — Neal Bohrer (Bismarck Century) 16-4 won by decision over Beau Murphy (Northfield) 16-2 (Dec 3-0)

120

Chase Murphy (19-1) placed 3rd and scored 21.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Chase Murphy (Northfield) 19-1 won by fall over Evan Fankhanel (Moorhead) 3-9 (Fall 4:35)

Champ. Round 2 — Chase Murphy (Northfield) 19-1 won by major decision over Thomas Freking (Jackson County Central) 9-6 (MD 9-1)

Quarterfinal — Chase Murphy (Northfield) 19-1 won by fall over Eric Carrasco (Minneota) 9-3 (Fall 1:31)

Semifinal — Wilfried Tanefeu (Bismarck) 22-1 won by decision over Chase Murphy (Northfield) 19-1 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Semi — Chase Murphy (Northfield) 19-1 won by decision over Teagan Block (Prior Lake) 16-4 (Dec 7-2)

3rd Place Match — Chase Murphy (Northfield) 19-1 won by decision over John Babineau (Andover) 16-3 (Dec 7-3)

126

Jake Messner (19-4) placed 4th and scored 22.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Jake Messner (Northfield) 19-4 won by major decision over Aiden Quast (Delano) 3-4 (MD 13-3)

Champ. Round 2 — Jake Messner (Northfield) 19-4 won by tech fall over Tyler Porter (West Fargo) 16-6 (TF-1.5 3:51 (16-1))

Quarterfinal — Joey Novak (New Prague) 20-4 won by major decision over Jake Messner (Northfield) 19-4 (MD 10-2)

Cons. Round 4 — Jake Messner (Northfield) 19-4 won by fall over Javan Kaufman (Mounds View) 11-8 (Fall 4:58)

Cons. Round 5 — Jake Messner (Northfield) 19-4 won by fall over Bradee Dwinell (Waconia) 17-7 (Fall 0:51)

Cons. Semi — Jake Messner (Northfield) 19-4 won by medical forfeit over Kelby Armstrong (Minot) 8-4 (M. For.)

3rd Place Match — Joey Novak (New Prague) 20-4 won by decision over Jake Messner (Northfield) 19-4 (Dec 9-3)

132

Sam Holman (17-4) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Sam Holman (Northfield) 17-4 won by decision over Gabe McDonald (Prior Lake) 5-11 (Dec 7-0)

Champ. Round 2 — Sam Holman (Northfield) 17-4 won by decision over Devin Schulz (Bismarck Century) 15-4 (Dec 4-2)

Quarterfinal — Charlie Pickell (Mankato West) 18-2 won by decision over Sam Holman (Northfield) 17-4 (Dec 13-6)

Cons. Round 4 — Sam Holman (Northfield) 17-4 won by decision over Kaden Renner (Bismarck) 20-6 (Dec 3-0)

Cons. Round 5 — Sam Holman (Northfield) 17-4 won in sudden victory — 1 over Adam Cherne (Wayzata) 12-6 (SV-1 3-1)

Cons. Semi — Kade Sammons (Windom-Mountain Lake) 14-1 won by decision over Sam Holman (Northfield) 17-4 (Dec 8-2)

5th Place Match — Sam Holman (Northfield) 17-4 won in tie breaker — 1 over Eddie Simes (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 15-5 (TB-1 2-1)

138

Drew Woodley (21-1) placed 3rd and scored 20.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Drew Woodley (Northfield) 21-1 won by tech fall over Johnny Soto (Coon Rapids) 3-10 (TF-1.5 4:57 (17-2))

Champ. Round 2 — Drew Woodley (Northfield) 21-1 won by fall over Alex Riley (Waconia) 14-8 (Fall 1:28)

Quarterfinal — Drew Woodley (Northfield) 21-1 won by decision over Jonah Gruenes (Minneota) 13-3 (Dec 6-1)

Semifinal — Nick Novak (New Prague) 18-3 won by decision over Drew Woodley (Northfield) 21-1 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Semi — Drew Woodley (Northfield) 21-1 won by decision over Clay Radenz (Bismarck Century) 19-3 (Dec 5-4)

3rd Place Match — Drew Woodley (Northfield) 21-1 won by major decision over Connor Simmonds (Fairmont-Martin County West) 13-2 (MD 12-4)

145

Gavin Anderson (14-7) placed 8th and scored 10.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Gavin Anderson (Northfield) 14-7 won by fall over Andrew Morell (Andover) 2-4 (Fall 1:41)

Champ. Round 2 — Gavin Anderson (Northfield) 14-7 won by decision over Tate Hermes (Medford) 16-2 (Dec 5-3)

Quarterfinal — Cole Glazier (Albert Lea Area) 17-3 won by major decision over Gavin Anderson (Northfield) 14-7 (MD 21-8)

Cons. Round 4 — Gavin Anderson (Northfield) 14-7 won by fall over Blake Reiss (Minneota) 9-4 (Fall 3:26)

Cons. Round 5 — Carson Tschudi (Delano) 20-3 won by fall over Gavin Anderson (Northfield) 14-7 (Fall 0:47)

7th Place Match — Ethan Hendrickson (Jackson County Central) 14-4 won by fall over Gavin Anderson (Northfield) 14-7 (Fall 3:55)

152

Ethan Johnson (11-6) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Derrick McMillian (Albert Lea Area) 11-4 won in sudden victory — 1 over Ethan Johnson (Northfield) 11-6 (SV-1 5-3)

Cons. Round 1 — Ethan Johnson (Northfield) 11-6 won by fall over Jack Latterell (Saint Cloud Tech) 7-8 (Fall 4:08)

Cons. Round 2 — Collin Boese (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted) 11-5 won by major decision over Ethan Johnson (Northfield) 11-6 (MD 10-0)

160

Darrin Kuyper (14-6) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) 14-6 won by fall over Adam Richter (Bismarck St Mary‘s) 12-12 (Fall 1:35)

Champ. Round 2 — Bendan Dunagan (Mounds View) 20-4 won by decision over Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) 14-6 (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Round 2 — Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) 14-6 won by fall over Micah Pemble (Moorhead) 8-9 (Fall 0:18)

Cons. Round 3 — Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) 14-6 won by decision over Levi French-Amara (Henry Sibley) 6-7 (Dec 10-6)

Cons. Round 4 — Austin Hamel (Farmington) 20-6 won by decision over Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) 14-6 (Dec 6-2)

170

Nickolas Mikula (11-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Gage Roaldson (Bismarck) 21-3 won by fall over Nickolas Mikula (Northfield) 11-7 (Fall 3:48)

Cons. Round 1 — Logan Hanson (Saint Cloud Tech) 15-6 won by major decision over Nickolas Mikula (Northfield) 11-7 (MD 12-2)

182

Jack Holman (2-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Joey Lipinski (St. Francis) 13-5 won by major decision over Jack Holman (Northfield) 2-9 (MD 9-1)

Cons. Round 1 — Eric Rasmussen (Delano) 6-11 won in tie breaker — 1 over Jack Holman (Northfield) 2-9 (TB-1 3-1)

220

David Tonjum (15-3) placed 4th and scored 20.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — David Tonjum (Northfield) 15-3 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 — David Tonjum (Northfield) 15-3 won by fall over Hunter Greenmyer (Oakes) 13-4 (Fall 1:52)

Quarterfinal — David Tonjum (Northfield) 15-3 won by decision over Mason Barrows (Woodbury) 13-5 (Dec 7-4)

Semifinal — Garrison Solliday (St. Thomas Academy) 6-1 won by fall over David Tonjum (Northfield) 15-3 (Fall 1:05)

Cons. Semi — David Tonjum (Northfield) 15-3 won by fall over Luke Weierke (Farmington) 13-4 (Fall 2:16)

3rd Place Match — Edward Hajas (Delano) 20-1 won by fall over David Tonjum (Northfield) 15-3 (Fall 3:49)

285

Nick Lopez (10-7) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Nick Lopez (Northfield) 10-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 — Matt Baker (Delano) 17-4 won by decision over Nick Lopez (Northfield) 10-7 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Round 2 — Nick Lopez (Northfield) 10-7 won by major decision over Trevor Olson (Farmington) 5-8 (MD 12-1)

Cons. Round 3 — Rieley Fleming (Mankato East) 17-3 won by fall over Nick Lopez (Northfield) 10-7 (Fall 2:35)

