AMATEUR BOWLING
(information provided by Jesse James Lanes)
Businessmen
Week 16 of 31
Team Standings
96 — Guth Electric
91.5 — College City Des
91.5 — Electrolux
85.5 — Jesse James Lane
85 — D & S Cement
80.5 — Bierman Funeral
77 — Edward Jones
75.5 — Nates Garage
68 — Aldrich Tech
68 — Castrol Lube Exp
63 — Carleton
61 — Reliance Bank
59.5 — Community Resour
51 — Northfield Eagle
48.5 — Marriott
39.5 — KYMN
39.5 — USBC Certification:
High Scratch Game
289 — Adam Tulkki
276 — Dave Schmitz
270 — Chris Saunders
High Scratch Series
823 — Adam Tulkki
737 — Nate Icaza
720 — Chris Saunders
Businesswomen
Week 14 of 29
Team Standings
33 — Luis Enrique Sal
26 — A&M Concrete
26 — Firehouse #1
26 — Firehouse #2
23 — Jesse James Lane
23 — In The Dog House
18 — Underdahl Const.
18 — C & S Properties
High Scratch Game
202 — Betty Schultz
189 — Carol Fraher
186 — Shauna Hildahl
High Scratch Series
529 — Betty Schultz
497 — Carol Fraher
489 — Jennie Redfield
City League
Week 17 of 31
Team Standings
132.5 — Koktavy&Daleiden
126.5 — Carlton Insuranc
115 — 1 Jesse James La
109 — Lazy Gardening
108.5 — Telamco/Irwin Law
104.5 — 2 Jesse James La
101 — In The Pink
95 — Archer House Riv
94.5 — Nate’s Garage
93.5 — VFW
91.5 — Roehrick Paintin
86.5 — Reliable Auto
High Scratch Game
279 — Adam Tulkki
255 — Jeff Olson
247 — Jason Schultz
High Scratch Series
672 — Adam Tulkki
630 — Tim Blom
624 — Chuck Haan
Friday Jr. League
Week 13 of 27
Team Standings
11 — Team 4
25 — Team 1
7 — Team 3
24 — Team 2
High Scratch Game
205 — Adrian Pasch
191 — Owen VanderMartin
187 — Nathan Ballstadt
High Scratch Series
503 — Adrian Pasch
477 — Nathan Ballstadt
468 — Owen VanderMartin
Friday Youth
Week 13 of 27
Team Standings
27.5 — SOFTBALLERS
25 — Hot Shots
28 — RYLAND AND JAELY
18.5 — Bumpers
High Scratch Game
142 — Hannah Ballstadt
131 — Lily Holman
123 — Ashlynn Updike
High Scratch Series
345 — Brayden Pasch
339 — Lily Holman
322 — Hannah Ballstadt
Girl’s Night Out
Week 15 of 29
Team Standings
15.5 — Heritage Bank
13 — Northfield Retir
13 — Menasha Miss-Splits
11 — Little Wonders D
11 — Muska Electric
8.5 — Landscape Gals
High Scratch Game
204 — Jessica Patterson
179 — Angie Maenke
172 — Jodi Schmelz
High Scratch Series
487 — Nicki Goehtz
470 — Jodi Schmelz
462 — Sara Decramer
Java Jugglers
Week 15 of 31
Team Standings
32 — Triple Espresso
30.5 — No Java
30 — Caffeine Crunche
27.5 — Latte Ladies
High Scratch Game
191 — Lauretta Anderson
180 — Darlene Larson
177 — Carolyn Seas
High Scratch Series
479 — Doris Welke
471 — Darlene Larson
456 — Lauretta Anderson
Sunday Mixed Couples
Week 7 of 17
Team Standings
39 — Alma Construction
33.5 — New Team
32 — Welch Plumbing
29 — Postmen
27.5 — We Bowl
27 — Hammerheads
26 — Dolls-N-Balls
24 — XXXX”s
23 — Johnston Campgro
23 — Carlton Insurance
23 — Dont go chasing gutterballs
20 — Firehouse Liq
20 — The Four Hornuts
19 — VFW post 4393
16 — IBEW 110
10 — Reed’s Central Auto
High Scratch Game
254 — Chad Olson
237 — Bob Erickson
236 — Shawn Matson
High Scratch Series
643 — Sean Stevens
598 — Shawn Matson
572 — Chad Olson
572 — Austin Sternad
Thursday Junior League Lg
Week 13 of 27
Team Standings
26.5 — The Bowlers
31.5 — Sharks
28.5 — PBA Heaters
29.5 — Bunkey
25.5 — Strikes
27.5 — High Rollers
22.5 — Captain Crunch
31 — The Busters
24 — Old Reliable
5 — BYE BYE
21 — Gotta Quarter
21.5 — The Greats
High Scratch Game
182 — John Liebel
182 — Drew Teske
169 — Brooke Collette
High Scratch Series
484 — Drew Teske
469 — Brooke Collette
465 — Landen Myers
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Saturday, Dec. 28/At St. Cloud Tech
St. Michael-Albertville 27 45 — 72
Northfield 35 39 — 74
Points: (N) Schetnan 24, Clay 18, Labenski 11, Monaghan 9, Touchette 6, Larson 2, Roethler 2, Hegland 2.
3-pointers: (N) Schetnan 3, Clay 2, Labenski 1.
Free throws: (N) Schetnan 9-10, Monaghan 5-6, Clay 4-6, Labenski 4-4, Touchette 2-2, Hegland 0-1.
Rebounds: (N) Schetnan 5, Roethler 5, Touchette 4, Labenski 4, Larson 3, Hegland, 2, Clay 2.
Assists: (N) Touchette 4, Clay 2, Roethler 2, Labenski 2, Schetnan 1.
Friday, Dec. 27/At St. John’s
Minnetonka 39 40 — 79
Northfield 23 29 — 52
Points: (N) Clay 16, Monaghan 13, Schetnan 8, Labenski 5, Roethler 4, Touchette 2, Larson 2, Stanton 2.
3-pointers: (N) Clay 2, Labenski 1, Schetnan 1, Monaghan 1.
Free throws: (N) Schetnan 3-4, Hegland 0-2, Roethler 0-1, Touchette 0-1, Monaghan 0-1.
Rebounds: (N) Hegland 3, Schetnan 3, Clay 1, Roethler 1, Labenski 1, Touchette 1, Larson 1, Monaghan 1.
Assists: (N) Roethler 2, Schetnan 2, Larson 2, Monaghan 1, Rice 1.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday, Dec. 28/At St. Olaf
Northfield 14 26 — 40
Simley 34 25 — 59
Points: (N) Richardson 13, Rasmussen 5, Ims 4, Labenski 4, Peterson 2, Menssen 2, Whitson 2, Eddy 2, Olsen 2, Childress 1, Dickerson 1.
3-pointers: (N) Richardson 1.
Free throws: (N) Menssen 2-4, Ims 2-2, Whitson 2-2, Eddy 2-2, Childress 1-4, Dickerson 1-2, Rasmussen 1-1.
Rebounds: (N) Richardson 5, Childress 4, Jerdee 2, Eddy 2, Olsen 1, Thompson 1, Whitson 1, Labenski 1, Rasmussen 1, Menssen 1, Peterson 1, Ims 1.
Assists: (N) Labenski 2, Rasmussen 1, Menssen 1, Richardson 1, Jerdee 1, Ims 1, Dickerson 1.
Friday, Dec. 27/At St. Olaf
Northfield 18 23 — 41
Prior Lake 45 31 — 76
Points: (N) Richardson 10, Rasmussen 10, Ims 8, Whitson 6, Labenski 3, Eddy 2, Detlie 2.
3-pointers: (N) Richardson 1, Labenski 1.
Free throws: (N) Ims 6-12, Rasmussen 6-7, Richardson 3-4, Eddy 2-2, Olsen 0-1.
Rebounds: (N) Rasmussen 7, Whitson 6, Olsen 4, Labenski 4, Richardson 3, Childress 2, Eddy 2, Detlie 1.
Assists: (N) Richardson 2, Rasmussen 2, Eddy 1, Ims 1.
PREP BOYS HOCKEY
Herb Brooks Classic Silver Division
Saturday, Dec. 28/At National Sports Center (3rd place)
Northfield 2 0 0 — 2
Marshall 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: (N) Hasse, Klotz.
Assists: (N) Tidona, Will, Van Zuilen.
Saves: (N) Frank 14.
Friday, Dec. 27/At National Sports Center (semifinal)
Gentry Academy 4 1 5 — 10
Northfield 1 2 1 — 4
Goals: (N) Kruger 2, Hasse, Van Zuilen.
Assists: (N) Klotz 4, Can Zuilen 3, Nelson.
Saves: (N) Frank 18.
Thursday, Dec. 26/At National Sports Center (quarterfinal)
Northfield 1 0 3 — 4
Minnehaha 1 2 0 — 3
Goals: (N) Klotz 2, Nelson, Johnson.
Assists: (N) Nelson 3, Van Zuilen 2, Klotz 2, Hasse, Royle, Kruger, Will, Johnson.
PREP GIRLS HOCKEY
Saturday, Dec. 28/At Schmitz-Maki Arena
Northfield 0 0 0 — 0
Lakeville North 1 0 1 — 2
Saves: (N) Malecha 57.
Friday, Dec. 27/At Schmitz-Maki Arena
Northfield 1 1 0 — 2
Farmington 1 2 1 — 4
Goals: (N) Stanchina, J. Boland.
Assists: (N) Stanchina, Fox.
Saves: (N) Malecha 25.
Thursday, Dec. 26/At Schmitz-Maki Arena
Simley 0 0 1 — 1
Northfield 1 1 0 — 2
Goals: (N) J. Boland, T. Sorenson.
Assists: (N) J. Boland, Monson.
Saves: (N) Malecha 34.
PREP WRESTLING
Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27-28/At Fargo Dome
Rumble on the Red
Top 10 team scores (58 teams)
1. New Prague 146, 2. Northfield 124, 3. Farmington 117, 4. Perham 112.5, 5. Foley 112, 6. Bismarck 108.5, 7. Wayzata 108, 8. Fairmont-Martin County West 105, 9. Waconia 102.5, 10. Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield 100.
Northfield results
106
Aireaana Gavere (0-3) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Zach Tracy (Scott West) 13-4 won by fall over Aireaana Gavere (Northfield) 0-3 (Fall 1:24)
Cons. Round 1 — Aireaana Gavere (Northfield) 0-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — LJ Araujo (Bismarck) 9-2 won by fall over Aireaana Gavere (Northfield) 0-3 (Fall 2:47)
113
Beau Murphy (16-2) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Beau Murphy (Northfield) 16-2 won by fall over Tate Wischnack (Waconia) 9-9 (Fall 1:37)
Champ. Round 2 — Beau Murphy (Northfield) 16-2 won by decision over Alex Joedeman (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 13-6 (Dec 4-2)
Quarterfinal — Cal Lonnquist (Wayzata) 19-3 won by tech fall over Beau Murphy (Northfield) 16-2 (TF-1.5 4:55 (15-0))
Cons. Round 4 — Neal Bohrer (Bismarck Century) 16-4 won by decision over Beau Murphy (Northfield) 16-2 (Dec 3-0)
120
Chase Murphy (19-1) placed 3rd and scored 21.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Chase Murphy (Northfield) 19-1 won by fall over Evan Fankhanel (Moorhead) 3-9 (Fall 4:35)
Champ. Round 2 — Chase Murphy (Northfield) 19-1 won by major decision over Thomas Freking (Jackson County Central) 9-6 (MD 9-1)
Quarterfinal — Chase Murphy (Northfield) 19-1 won by fall over Eric Carrasco (Minneota) 9-3 (Fall 1:31)
Semifinal — Wilfried Tanefeu (Bismarck) 22-1 won by decision over Chase Murphy (Northfield) 19-1 (Dec 3-2)
Cons. Semi — Chase Murphy (Northfield) 19-1 won by decision over Teagan Block (Prior Lake) 16-4 (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match — Chase Murphy (Northfield) 19-1 won by decision over John Babineau (Andover) 16-3 (Dec 7-3)
126
Jake Messner (19-4) placed 4th and scored 22.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Jake Messner (Northfield) 19-4 won by major decision over Aiden Quast (Delano) 3-4 (MD 13-3)
Champ. Round 2 — Jake Messner (Northfield) 19-4 won by tech fall over Tyler Porter (West Fargo) 16-6 (TF-1.5 3:51 (16-1))
Quarterfinal — Joey Novak (New Prague) 20-4 won by major decision over Jake Messner (Northfield) 19-4 (MD 10-2)
Cons. Round 4 — Jake Messner (Northfield) 19-4 won by fall over Javan Kaufman (Mounds View) 11-8 (Fall 4:58)
Cons. Round 5 — Jake Messner (Northfield) 19-4 won by fall over Bradee Dwinell (Waconia) 17-7 (Fall 0:51)
Cons. Semi — Jake Messner (Northfield) 19-4 won by medical forfeit over Kelby Armstrong (Minot) 8-4 (M. For.)
3rd Place Match — Joey Novak (New Prague) 20-4 won by decision over Jake Messner (Northfield) 19-4 (Dec 9-3)
132
Sam Holman (17-4) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Sam Holman (Northfield) 17-4 won by decision over Gabe McDonald (Prior Lake) 5-11 (Dec 7-0)
Champ. Round 2 — Sam Holman (Northfield) 17-4 won by decision over Devin Schulz (Bismarck Century) 15-4 (Dec 4-2)
Quarterfinal — Charlie Pickell (Mankato West) 18-2 won by decision over Sam Holman (Northfield) 17-4 (Dec 13-6)
Cons. Round 4 — Sam Holman (Northfield) 17-4 won by decision over Kaden Renner (Bismarck) 20-6 (Dec 3-0)
Cons. Round 5 — Sam Holman (Northfield) 17-4 won in sudden victory — 1 over Adam Cherne (Wayzata) 12-6 (SV-1 3-1)
Cons. Semi — Kade Sammons (Windom-Mountain Lake) 14-1 won by decision over Sam Holman (Northfield) 17-4 (Dec 8-2)
5th Place Match — Sam Holman (Northfield) 17-4 won in tie breaker — 1 over Eddie Simes (Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield) 15-5 (TB-1 2-1)
138
Drew Woodley (21-1) placed 3rd and scored 20.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Drew Woodley (Northfield) 21-1 won by tech fall over Johnny Soto (Coon Rapids) 3-10 (TF-1.5 4:57 (17-2))
Champ. Round 2 — Drew Woodley (Northfield) 21-1 won by fall over Alex Riley (Waconia) 14-8 (Fall 1:28)
Quarterfinal — Drew Woodley (Northfield) 21-1 won by decision over Jonah Gruenes (Minneota) 13-3 (Dec 6-1)
Semifinal — Nick Novak (New Prague) 18-3 won by decision over Drew Woodley (Northfield) 21-1 (Dec 4-2)
Cons. Semi — Drew Woodley (Northfield) 21-1 won by decision over Clay Radenz (Bismarck Century) 19-3 (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match — Drew Woodley (Northfield) 21-1 won by major decision over Connor Simmonds (Fairmont-Martin County West) 13-2 (MD 12-4)
145
Gavin Anderson (14-7) placed 8th and scored 10.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Gavin Anderson (Northfield) 14-7 won by fall over Andrew Morell (Andover) 2-4 (Fall 1:41)
Champ. Round 2 — Gavin Anderson (Northfield) 14-7 won by decision over Tate Hermes (Medford) 16-2 (Dec 5-3)
Quarterfinal — Cole Glazier (Albert Lea Area) 17-3 won by major decision over Gavin Anderson (Northfield) 14-7 (MD 21-8)
Cons. Round 4 — Gavin Anderson (Northfield) 14-7 won by fall over Blake Reiss (Minneota) 9-4 (Fall 3:26)
Cons. Round 5 — Carson Tschudi (Delano) 20-3 won by fall over Gavin Anderson (Northfield) 14-7 (Fall 0:47)
7th Place Match — Ethan Hendrickson (Jackson County Central) 14-4 won by fall over Gavin Anderson (Northfield) 14-7 (Fall 3:55)
152
Ethan Johnson (11-6) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Derrick McMillian (Albert Lea Area) 11-4 won in sudden victory — 1 over Ethan Johnson (Northfield) 11-6 (SV-1 5-3)
Cons. Round 1 — Ethan Johnson (Northfield) 11-6 won by fall over Jack Latterell (Saint Cloud Tech) 7-8 (Fall 4:08)
Cons. Round 2 — Collin Boese (Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted) 11-5 won by major decision over Ethan Johnson (Northfield) 11-6 (MD 10-0)
160
Darrin Kuyper (14-6) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) 14-6 won by fall over Adam Richter (Bismarck St Mary‘s) 12-12 (Fall 1:35)
Champ. Round 2 — Bendan Dunagan (Mounds View) 20-4 won by decision over Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) 14-6 (Dec 7-0)
Cons. Round 2 — Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) 14-6 won by fall over Micah Pemble (Moorhead) 8-9 (Fall 0:18)
Cons. Round 3 — Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) 14-6 won by decision over Levi French-Amara (Henry Sibley) 6-7 (Dec 10-6)
Cons. Round 4 — Austin Hamel (Farmington) 20-6 won by decision over Darrin Kuyper (Northfield) 14-6 (Dec 6-2)
170
Nickolas Mikula (11-7) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Gage Roaldson (Bismarck) 21-3 won by fall over Nickolas Mikula (Northfield) 11-7 (Fall 3:48)
Cons. Round 1 — Logan Hanson (Saint Cloud Tech) 15-6 won by major decision over Nickolas Mikula (Northfield) 11-7 (MD 12-2)
182
Jack Holman (2-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Joey Lipinski (St. Francis) 13-5 won by major decision over Jack Holman (Northfield) 2-9 (MD 9-1)
Cons. Round 1 — Eric Rasmussen (Delano) 6-11 won in tie breaker — 1 over Jack Holman (Northfield) 2-9 (TB-1 3-1)
220
David Tonjum (15-3) placed 4th and scored 20.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — David Tonjum (Northfield) 15-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 — David Tonjum (Northfield) 15-3 won by fall over Hunter Greenmyer (Oakes) 13-4 (Fall 1:52)
Quarterfinal — David Tonjum (Northfield) 15-3 won by decision over Mason Barrows (Woodbury) 13-5 (Dec 7-4)
Semifinal — Garrison Solliday (St. Thomas Academy) 6-1 won by fall over David Tonjum (Northfield) 15-3 (Fall 1:05)
Cons. Semi — David Tonjum (Northfield) 15-3 won by fall over Luke Weierke (Farmington) 13-4 (Fall 2:16)
3rd Place Match — Edward Hajas (Delano) 20-1 won by fall over David Tonjum (Northfield) 15-3 (Fall 3:49)
285
Nick Lopez (10-7) place is unknown and scored 2.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Nick Lopez (Northfield) 10-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 — Matt Baker (Delano) 17-4 won by decision over Nick Lopez (Northfield) 10-7 (Dec 1-0)
Cons. Round 2 — Nick Lopez (Northfield) 10-7 won by major decision over Trevor Olson (Farmington) 5-8 (MD 12-1)
Cons. Round 3 — Rieley Fleming (Mankato East) 17-3 won by fall over Nick Lopez (Northfield) 10-7 (Fall 2:35)