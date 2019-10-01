As part of World Girls Hockey Weekend, a group of high-level players will be visiting from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday night at Northfield Ice Arena.
Internationally renowned women’s hockey players Hannah Brandt (Team USA), Noora Räty (Team Finland) and Paige Haley (first-year Northfield High School girls hockey coach), all of whom played on various national championship teams for the University of Minnesota, will be signing autographs, taking photos and hosting an on-ice clinic.
Brandt now plays for the Minnesota Whitecaps and helped Team USA win a gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Räty plays professionally in Finland.