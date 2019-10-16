The Owatonna volleyball capped the regular season with a pair of 3-0 losses to Faribault Bethlehem Academy and Rochester John Marshall on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
Against the Cardinals in a nonconference decision, the Huskies lost 25-7, 25-20, 25-14 before coming up short, 25-14, 25-16, 25-11 to the Rockets in Big Nine Conference action.
Against the Cardinals, Emily Hagen and Kaitlyn Madole combined for 11 kills while Haylee Mullenbach picked 17 digs.
A night later against the Rockets, Madole collected seven kills and Mullenbach led the defense with 13 digs.