In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Wild’s Ryan Donato (38) controls the puck under pressure from Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro (57) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild have traded Donato to the San Jose Sharks for a third-round pick in the 2021 draft. Donato will give the Sharks some additional depth on the wing. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)