In this Sept. 13 2018, file photo, then-Montreal Canadiens NHL hockey players Nicolas Deslauriers, left, and Jonathan Drouin workout on bikes during medical examinations before training camp in Brossard, Quebec. Hockey players trying to stay in shape with the NHL season on hold say there is no way to replicate the motion of ice skating. Most have been off the ice since before play was halted March 12. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP, File)