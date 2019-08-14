INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Luck will likely miss the rest of the preseason with an injury near the front of his left ankle.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard says he isn't sure if the injury will keep Luck out of the Sept. 8 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Indy's starting quarterback has been dealing with lower leg pain since straining his left calf in March. Luck missed all of the team's offseason workouts and has not participated in any full team drills at training camp.
In other news, New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate has had the appeal of his four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance enhancers turned down.
The decision by an independent arbiter was announced Tuesday and means the 10-year-veteran will miss the first four games of the regular season, starting with Dallas on Sept. 8.
Tate, who signed a $37.5 million contract as a free agent with the Giants in March, announced the suspension in a Twitter post on July 27. He said he intended to appeal it and felt his case had merit because he was using a fertility drug prescribed by a doctor.