Wednesday, Aug 7
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield-- 12 p.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group-- 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden Street North, Northfield. Diane, 651-470-7367.
Noontime Organ Recitals-- 12:15-12:45 p.m., Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., Northfield. Performer: Stephen May. Free-will offerings accepted. Richard Collman, 507-645-1357, rkcollman@msn.com.
Thursday, Aug 8
Northfield Rotary Club-- 12 p.m., Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. northfieldrotary.org.
Northfield Duplicate Bridge Club-- 12:30 p.m., Bridge Club at Northfield Senior Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. Sanctioned by the American Contract Bridge League. Everyone welcome but you do need a partner. Fee per session is $3.
Cribbage-- 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield.
Big Book Group AA meeting-- 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Third Tradition Al-Anon-- 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Thursday's Table-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Monthly Shape Note Singing-- 7-9 p.m., Cannon Valley Friends' Meeting, 512 Washington St, Northfield. Sing from the Sacred Harp the second Thursday of every month. All are welcome, no experience required; 4-part a cappella harmony. Loaner books available. Eleanor Haase, ehaase@umn.edu, 507-645-7983.
Trivia Mafia-- 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams designed for 1 to 6 players. Prizes awarded.
Friday, Aug 9
Open Stitching-- 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Unity on Division AA meeting-- 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
AA Third Tradition Group-- 8 p.m., First Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that's open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All at 416 Oddfellows Lane across from Malt-O-Meal.
The Odyssey-- 7:30 p.m., Northfield Arts Guild, 304 Division St. S., Northfield. Presented by the Northfield Arts Guild. Post-show discussion on Aug. 11 features artist Kari Halker-Saathoff, whose Odyssey-inspired work is on display in the Guild gallery. $17 adults, $12 students/seniors. Tickets at northfieldartsguild.org, 507-645-8877 or at 304 Division St. S.
Saturday, Aug 10
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield-- 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Little Prairie Al-Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
Open Stitching-- 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
As You Are AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Blue Collar BBQ & Arts Festival Free family art making-- 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N., Faribault. Drop in during our largest event of the summer and create artwork inspired by Blue Collar BBQ & Arts Festival while listening to live music. Julie Fakler, info@paradisecenterforthearts.org, 507-332-7372.
Riverwalk Market Fair-- 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bridge Square, Northfield. See this week's vendors and performers at RiverwalkMarketFair.org.
The Odyssey-- 7:30 p.m., Northfield Arts Guild, 304 Division St. S., Northfield. Tickets at northfieldartsguild.org, 507-645-8877 or at 304 Division St. S.
Sunday, Aug 11
Nerstrand Volunteer Firemen's Pancake Breakfast-- 8-10 a.m., Nerstrand City Park, 1st St. N. & Cherry St., Nerstrand. Continues 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. All you can eat, proceeds support equipment and new fire hall.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum-- 12-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. christdala.com.
The Odyssey-- 2 p.m., Northfield Arts Guild, 304 Division St. S., Northfield. Tickets at northfieldartsguild.org, 507-645-8877 or at 304 Division St. S.
Ice Cream Social-- 2-5 p.m., Wangen Prairie Lutheran Church, 34289 County 24 Blvd., Cannon Falls. Free treats available. Musical program at 2 p.m. featuring Two Copper Coins. Wangen Prairie parochial school will be open for self-guided tours.
Monday, Aug 12
Tradition Five Al-Anon-- 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group-- 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Closed Big Book Study-- 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Summer Knitting Club-- 5-7 p.m., Contented Cow, 302B Division St., Northfield.
Tuesday, Aug 13
Northfield Sertoma Club-- 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. ASL interpreter available at most meetings.
Baby story time-- 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. For babies birth-24 months and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills. Plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Northfield Legal Clinic-- 2-4:30 p.m., Free, walk-in legal assistance for Cannon Valley region residents who meet income guidelines. 612-752-6677, vlnmn.org. Contact rmorey@northfieldumc.org to volunteer.
Northfield Garden Club meeting-- 12:45 p.m., United Methodist Church, Le Center. Presentation: "Creating No-mow or Low-mow Yards" by Steve Thomforde of Prairie Restorations. Elizabeth Olson, 507-301-3396, elizabeth.k.olson1@gmail.com.
Three Links Auxiliary New Member Meeting and Free Meal-- 5-6:30 p.m., Three Links Care Center - Great Room, 815 Forest Avenue, Northfield. Free meal and meeting. The Three Links Auxiliary is a group of volunteers that gets together to support the mission of Three Links and raise funds to enrich the lives of residents and employees. Carol Fredrickson, carol.fredrickson@threelinks.org, 507-664-8823. threelinks.org.
COWS (Conversations on the Wonders of Science)-- 6 p.m., The Hideaway, 421 Division St. S., Northfield. Short science presentation followed by discussion. cows-science-cafe.weebly.com.
Open mic-- 8-11 p.m., The Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.