Semcac Senior Dining begins at 11:30 a.m. Monday–Friday at the Buckham West Senior Center. Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over; full price for under 60 is $7. Taco salad available on Tuesdays; sign-up required.
Sept. 19 — Chef Salad/Ham Strips (Alt: Chicken Breast), Roll and Hawaiian Cake
Sept. 20 — Macaroni and Cheese, Fresh Relishes, Fruit Salad and Cookie
Sept. 23 — BBQ Meat Balls, Boiled Red Potatoes, Cauliflower, Rhubarb Muffin and Pudding
Sept. 24 — Birthday Party. Orange Juice, Caramel Apple French Toast Bake, Sausage and Mixed Fruit Cup
Sept. 25 — New England Dinner (Alt: Beef Patty with Vegetables), Tossed Green Salad and Seafoam Dessert