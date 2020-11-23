The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
School’s Out Adventure Days: Treasure Hunters• 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd., Faribault. Learn to navigate through the woods, read a map and more. Open to grades K-5. Contact 507-332-7151 or education@rbnc.org to inquire. Before and after care is available for $10 more. $50/student, $40/member student.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing• 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need will be in the parking lot if weather permits. Bread and produce for those in need will be available. Next Pantry Food Shelf Distribution is Friday, Dec. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. {span}Christmas toys and gifts are available for those in need, call 507-334-2100 to register.{/span}
Thursday, Nov. 26
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Mindful Moments• 6-7 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Support group for those affected by early-onset dementia. Group meets fourth Thursday of the month; group hosts Memory Cafe social gathering the second Thursday of each month. 507-331-2276.
Friday, Nov. 27
Saturday, Nov. 28
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 1-4 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW, Faribault. Locally grown, homemade goods from small farmers and bakers. Local meats, eggs, vegetables, honey, maple syrup, fiber products, goat milk soaps, lotion and baked goods. Tiffany Tripp, cannonvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com, 507-491-8188.
Sunday, Nov. 29
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3:30 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 507-301-5632 for weekly locations. Indoor and outdoor options are available.
Monday, Nov. 30
District One Hospital Auxiliary Virtual Fundraiser• Select District One Hospital as the charity during checkout. Proceeds benefit hospital patients and community health projects. See heartlandefundraising.com to shop.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-7 p.m., Church of St. Patrick, 7525 Dodd Rd., Faribault. Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org or 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:15-5:30 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Meatloaf cups, macaroni and cheese, green beans, mixed fruit and dessert.