In this Jan. 2, 2019, file photo, Penn State’s Bo Nickal, rear left, wrestles with Stanford’s Nathan Traxler in the 197-pound championship bout of the Southern Scuffle wrestling tournament in Chattanooga, Tenn. Stanford announced Wednesday, July 8, 2020, that it is dropping 11 sports amid financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The school will discontinue men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball and wrestling after the 2020-21 academic year. Stanford also is eliminating 20 support staff positions.(C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)