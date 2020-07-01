The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, July 08
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Thursday, July 09
River Bend Book Club in July• 7-8 p.m., Online via Google Meet. Club will meet to discuss the book virtually through Google Meet. Any valid email can join the meet, but you must register above to receive the meeting links. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Saturday, July 11
Story Adventures on Facebook Live!• 10-10:30 a.m., Join a staffer or volunteer for "River Bend Nature Center Summer Story Adventures." Start your adventure with a story read by one of the staff or volunteers. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.