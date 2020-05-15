The coronavirus pandemic has changed almost everything about soccer in Germany, except Bayern Munich’s chances of winning. When the Bundesliga resumes on Saturday after a two-month suspension caused by the pandemic, Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig will be Bayern’s main challengers. Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski (above), Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Leipzig’s Timo Werner have all been crucial to their team’s challenges with explosive scoring form. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, file)