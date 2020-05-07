Gopher Conference members voted Wednesday to accept the applications of four new members to join the conference for the 2021-22 school year.
The additions include Kenyon-Wanamingo, Triton, Randolph and Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Randolph and J-W-P were former members of the league while Kenyon-Wanamingo and Triton, which is located in Dodge Center, will move from the Hiawatha Valley League. Randolph will shift from the Southeast Conference and J-W-P from the Valley Conference.
“We think it’s the best fit for our school,” K-W Activities Director Randy Hockinson said. “Size-wise we’ve been going down with our student population. There are some schools in the HVL that have been going up and will be going up. It was harder to compete, at the lower levels especially.”
K-W explored joining the Gopher Conference in the past but decided against it because the Gopher didn’t offer music contests. The GC has since added the musical element and it enticed K-W and several other schools to officially explore membership.
The four additional schools push the Gopher Conference to 12 members, two of which (Blooming Prairie and Medford) reside within Steele County. With a dozen teams, the league will likely split into a pair of divisions moving forward. That decision, however, has not been finalized.
We’re going to be pretty solid,” Gopher Conference Secretary Jeff Annis said. “It creates solid lower-level teams in games, which is important for the development of your varsity.”
J-W-P was housed in the Gopher Conference until 2012 when it decided to join the Valley Conference. Since then, enrollment numbers have increased in the district and the GC began looking like a better fit as the years progressed.
Triton’s application came, in part, due to tandem discussions with Hayfield, which moved from the HVL to the Gopher two years ago.
The demographics of several communities in the HVL are unique in the fact that their high school enrollments are growing much more rapidly than other members, thus creating a divide between the smallest and largest schools.
Specifically, Kasson-Mantorville, Stewartville and Byron have each swelled past 500 students with K-M reporting an enrollment of 620 last year when the Minnesota State High School League collected its semi-annual data. The Komets have grown so large that they now compete in the Big Southeast District for football in the Blue Division, which is, of course, the crossover sub-district of Owatonna, Mayo, John Marshall, Century and Northfield -- all of which have more than 1,250 students apiece.
Additionally, current HVL school, Rochester Lourdes, has an enrollment of more than 450 students while Lake City is pushing 400.
Kenyon-Wanamingo, on the other hand, boasts an enrollment of just 213, far more comparable to the districts in the Gopher Conference that average 209 students apiece.
The MSHSL determines enrollment figures for grades 9-12 by taking out a percentage of students who receive free or reduced lunches. Randolph has a "competitive" enrollment number of 170, but Activities Director Aaron Soule said the district is seeing increased enrollment and is realistically closer to 220. J-W-P has an enrollment of 205 and Triton has an enrollment of 309.
THS, Maple River and NRHEG are the three largest schools in the future Gopher Conference with an average student body of 272. Conversely, Randolph, Bethlehem Academy and United South Central have the three smallest enrollments at around 176 each.
Randolph will welcome the reduced travel to schools in the new Gopher. The shortest trip for its teams in the SEC is to Schaeffer Academy in Rochester at 52 miles one way. In the Gopher, Kenyon-Wanamingo is the shortest trip for Randolph at 19.6 miles.
“Why wouldn’t we make the move, basically?” Soule said.
Representatives from the GC are expected to meet again in the coming months to determine how to shuffle the teams within the new look conference. Early discussion has focused on creating either a north-south division or an east-west format.
One logical move based on north-south geography would be to place Medford, FBA, Randolph, W-E-M, Triton and K-W in one sub-division as the "North" and Blooming Prairie, Hayfield, NRHEG, Maple River, United South Central and J-W-P in another as the "South."
In the new theoretical two-division format the longest trip in the North would be 47.4 miles and the longest in the South would be 52 miles.
Waseca County News sports editor Nick Gerhardt contributed to a large portion of this content.