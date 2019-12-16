Boys hockey comes back twice
Entering Dec. 10's game against Mankato West at the Mankato All Seasons Arena, Northfield boys hockey had been outscored 10-2 in the third period through the first five games of the season.
That narrative shifted rapidly Tuesday, when the Raiders entered the final 17-minute frame trailing by a goal before they scored twice to win 3-2, with the game-winner coming with 50 seconds left in the game.
That game-winning goal came from sophomore forward Spencer Klotz off an assist from junior forward Carson Van Zuilen and senior forward Teague Nelson. Earlier in the period, Nelson tied the game off an assist from Van Zuilen, who scored the first goal of the game for the Raiders with 4:47 left in the second period.
Van Zuilen's tally came on the power play, the first goal with the man-advantage for the Raiders since a season-opening win at Faribault, and was assisted by senior defender Kearic Gargrave.
All that late scoring helped Northfield overcome a sluggish first period, which ended without any goals for either side despite Mankato West possessing a 12-3 advantage in terms of shots.
Then, in the second period, the Raiders killed off five consecutive penalties, but the Scarlets still took a 2-1 lead entering the third period. Mankato West ended the game with a 21-20 advantage in shots, but were outshot in the final two periods by Northfield.
Northfield senior Cal Frank made 19 saves in net, most of which came early on, to allow the Raiders to surge back in the third period.
"Cal kept us in it for the first period and a half," Northfield coach Mike Luckraft said. "It was a good game. They're good, and it was a good up and down game."
Those late heroics continued into Thursday night's 3-1 victory at Rochester Mayo, during which the Raiders scored the final three goals of the night to claim the win.
Van Zuilen scored the game-tying goal off an assist from Nelson with four minutes, 27 seconds left in the second period.
Then, junior defenseman Josh Kruger scored the game-winner with 7:10 to play with assists from Klotz and Van Zuilen on the power play. Klotz later added a shorthanded tally with 3:06 left in the game to seal the third win in the last four games for the Raiders.
Frank tallied 21 saves in net as Northfield finished with a 29-22 advantage in shots.
Gators top West, finish 4th at Cougar relays
On his 18th birthday, Northfield senior Bryce Malecha lifted the Gators to a 95-85 win, in which the final two events were exhibitioned, Thursday night against Mankato West at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Overall, Northfield won nine of the 12 events with Malecha claiming three titles in the 200-yard freestyle, the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay. He was outdone only by his brother, junior Ryan Malecha, who won four events with first-place finishes in the 200 individual medley, 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Other individual winners for the Gators included Dillon Smisek (100 breaststroke), Erik Larson (100 freestyle) and Jose Gonzalez (500 freestyle).
"The Gators had great performances tonight," Northfield coach Doug Davis said. "It was a phenomenal meet."
In addition to the varsity win, Northfield's junior varsity team cruised to its 54th win in a row.
The Gators were back in Mankato on Saturday for the Tim Johnson Cougar Relays at Mankato East High School, where they finished fourth out of 12 teams.
The top relay for the Gators was the 300-yard backstroke relay team of Marcus Hauck, Conner Berndt and Ryan Malecha, which combined to win the race in two minutes, 57.86 seconds — narrowly ahead of second-place Lakeville North in 2:58.09.
Northfield's 600 freestyle relay team of Hauck, Bryce Malecha and Jose Gonzalez finished fourth, the 200 freestyle relay team of Jeb Sawyer, Dillon Smisek, Jens Kasten and Alex Dell sped to fourth, and the diving relay of Nick Borene and Isaac Guggisberg finished third with a combined score of 220.30.
Also finishing in the top four were a trio of Gator relays in the B finals, with the team of Berndt, Cavan Blandin, Luke Redetzke and Tanner Wood motoring to second in the 200 medley B relay, Berndt, Wood, Aidan Hales and Matt Anderson powering to second in the 200 freestyle B relay, and the group of Anderson, Redetzke, Hales and Sawyer speeding to second in the 400 freestyle B relay.
Northfield is next in the pool for a dual meet Tuesday night at Rochester John Marshall.
Nordic ski starts year with relay event
The Northfield boys and girls nordic skiing teams started their seasons Thursday afternoon at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley with a three-skier relay event.
On the girls side, the trio of seniors Katie Schroeer, Caroline Peterson and Jess Messner combined to win the nine-kilometer relay in 32 minutes, 36 seconds. The group won last year as well, but did so because of a technicality. This year, they won by finishing 24 seconds ahead of second-place Eastview.
As a team, the Raider girls finished third with 19 team points behind Eastview and Rosemount, who tied for first with 22 points each. The group of seniors Celine Falcon-Geist and Allison Goodell and junior Claire Bussman finished 11th out of the 15 relays competing.
On the boys side, juniors Martin Brice and Jacob Lockner and freshman Sam Folland finished fifth in a time of 31:15 — 28 seconds behind fourth-place Prior Lake but 1:05 ahead of sixth-place Lakeville in the 15-team race.
That helped the Raiders finish fifth out of six teams with 10 team points, with the help of junior Tyler Collette, sophomore Zach Broden and sophomore Lucas Ailabouni finishing 11th overall.
Both teams are next in action Tuesday in a meet at Hyland Hills Ski Area in Bloomington.