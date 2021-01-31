GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEM 70, NRHEG 27
The Buccaneers (4-1, 3-0 Gopher Conference) combined an efficient and high-powered offense with a suffocating defense Friday night to cruise to another blowout win in the Gopher Conference.
In three conference games so far, WEM has won by an average of 37 points.
Senior Toryn Richards led the way with 25 points, while seniors Ellie Ready and Lindsay Condon each provided 10 points as well.
NRHEG (2-3, 2-2) was paced by 7 points from Sidney Schultz.
"WEM is an extremely tough team — defensively they caused us a lot of trouble," NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. "They are quick, long, and aggressive and we struggled getting our offense going all night. Offensively they had so many weapons and they were able to shred our defense."
Blooming Prairie 58, Maple River 41
The Awesome Blossoms (5-0, 4-0 Gopher Conference) struggled a bit in the first half, before pulling away in the second Friday to top Maple River.
“We got great looks in the first half which is great, but the ball just did not go in the hoop for us,” BP head coach John Bruns said. “Maggie Bruns carried us offensively with 3 3-pointers in the first half and without those we would have been in trouble.”
The Blossoms locked down defensively and worked its transition game much better in the second. Megan Oswald had 13 second-half points, mostly off of feeds from Bobbie Bruns and Maren Forystek. Oswald finished with a double-double, tallying 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Maggie Bruns had 14 points, which included four 3-pointers. Bobbie Bruns had 11 points and Anna Pauly chipped in six points and eight rebounds.
Albert Lea 48, Owatonna 40
Albert Lea (1-4) earned its first victory of the season Friday night at home against Owatonna (1-4).
The Tigers were led by 20 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists from Taya Jeffrey. No information or statistics for Owatonna were available as of publication.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NRHEG 65, WEM 46
An explosive second half powered the Panthers (1-4) past the Buccaneers (1-3) on Friday night, as NRHEG outscored WEM 43-32 in the final 18 minutes.
WEM briefly led 35-34 with about 12 minutes left in the second half, but was only able to score 11 points the rest of the way. NRHEG took advantage of its defense with timely offense flowing through Daxter Lee (17 points), Porter Peterson (15 points) and Ashton Johnson (14 points).
"Porter, Daxter, and Ashton all took their turns scoring and giving us a jolt," NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said. "Benjamin Schoenrock came in to give us a lift in the 2nd half with Jaxon Beck and Jack Olson with 4 fouls. It was a great team win and good for the guys."
The Panthers were also helped by 7 points from Schoenrock, 6 from Olson, 4 from Beck and 2 via Kordell Schlaak.
WEM, meanwhile, was led by junior guard Domanik Paulson's 22 points, in addition to 14 points via junior Brady Nutter.
Medford 61, Bethlehem Academy 58 (OT)
The shorthanded Cardinals (0-4, 0-3 Gopher Conference) provided plenty of resistance Friday night in Medford, but the Tigers (2-3, 2-2) ultimately were able to rally behind 26 points from Kael Hermanstorfer to win after the extra period.
BA was without juniors Brady Strodtman and Bradlee Sartor, but was still able to challenge for its first win of the season with the help of senior JJ Malecha's 20 points and the all-around game of senior Kade Robb, who finished with 14 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds.
"It was great to see JJ look to score and he took charge to get us to OT," BA coach Melissa Hager said. "Kade led us with 8 assists and held us together. I was impressed to see how they continued to fight and come together."
In addition to Hermanstorfer — who drilled 5 of 10 3-point attempts — Medford was paced by the inside play of AJ Vandereide, who combined 14 points with 13 rebounds, and Henry Grayson, who finished with 8 points and 10 rebounds.
Maple River 62, Blooming Prairie 29
Foul trouble allowed what was a seven-point deficit against the top team in the Gopher Conference at halftime Friday night balloon into 33-point defeat for the Awesome Blossoms (0-3).
Maple River (5-0) led 28-21 at halftime.
Mitchell Fiebiger led Blooming Prairie with nine points.
BP coach Nate Piller said Thursday, Jan. 28, was the first time in two weeks his team was able to practice with at least 10 varsity players, and that he's looking forward to four practices this week with close to a full compliment of players.
BOYS HOCKEY
Owatonna 7, Rochester John Marshall 0
Hot shooting in the second and third periods allowed the Huskies (4-1) to pull away from the Rockets (0-5) on Saturday in Owatonna.
After scoring once in 15 shots in the first period, Owatonna scored three times in the second on 12 shots and three more times in the third on 13 shots. Rochester John Marshall, meanwhile, managed only eight shots all game, and senior goalie True Gieseke picked up his first shutout.
Offensively, Taylor Bogen tallied a hat trick for the Huskies, who also received a goal apiece from Sam Sampson, Dom Valento, Aaron Bangs and Tanner Stendel. Wyatt Oldefendt and Casey Johnson both dished out a pair of assists, while Ashton Hoffman, Bogen, Casey Pederson, Valento and Bangs all finished with one assist.
WRESTLING
Faribault triangular
The Falcons eased to another triangular sweep Friday night at Faribault High School, where they defeated Eastview 51-23 and Byron 45-24.
Finishing undefeated across the two duals were Bo Bokman (106-pound weight class), JT Hausen (113), Elliot Viland (120), Isaac Yetzer (132), D'Shaun Davis (138) and Aiden Tobin (152).
Hausen's win by fall in the second match against Byron was also the 50th victory of his high school career.