According to a release sent to the media on Tuesday, University of Minnesota football coach, PJ Fleck, has been named the Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year in the Big Ten Conference.
Under Fleck, the Gophers started 9-0 for the first time in more than 100 years and finished with one of their best records in school history at 10-2.
Minnesota entered the top 25 polls by mid-season and was ranked as high as No. 8 by the College Football Playoff selection committee after a 31-26 victory over then-No. 4 Penn State on Nov. 9. From there, though, Minnesota scuffled down the stretch and lost two of its final three games, culminating in a humbling loss to the Badgers at home last Saturday that surrendered any chance the team had at competing in the Big Ten Conference championship game.
Following Minnesota’s 8-0 start, Fleck signed an extension with the school through 2026 in mid-November. Fleck’s annual base salary will be $1.1 million and his base salary will increase by $50,000 on Jan. 1, 2021 and on Jan. 1 of each subsequent year, meaning his base salary during the contract term will peak at $1.4 million during the final contract year.
Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year is an honor voted on by fellow Big Ten Conference coaches.
Antoine Winfield Jr. was also named the 2019 Tatum-Woodson defensive back of the year.