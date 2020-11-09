Le Sueur County is looking to finish off a slate of rural and municipal road projects, but the funding would have to come from local purchases.
The Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners is considering implementing a half-cent sales tax. On Nov. 2, the board approved resolutions setting dates for a public house which would inform the public about the sales tax, and then a public hearing, where the community would be able to address the board on the issue. The open house is scheduled for Nov. 24 at 7 p.m., while the public hearing will take place at 10 a.m. at the Dec. 1 Board of Commissioners meeting.
A half-cent sales tax could raise sales taxes in the county by up to 0.5%, bumping up the total general sales tax rate from 6.875% to 7.375%. In 2018, the half cent sales tax would have generated an additional $737,000 in revenue, $774,000 in 2019 and $697,000 in 2020.
These dollars could be used to finance transportation projects, transit operating costs or highway maintenance facilities. The Le Sueur County Highway Department has prepared a list of 28 rural construction projects, totaling $39 million, and 11 municipal projects, totaling $17 million, that the county could generate revenue for with a half-cent sales tax.
The list of municipal projects includes reconstruction on Hwy. 99 outside Le Center, Hwy. 60 near Madison Lake, Kilkenny Road and streets near the city limits of Le Sueur and Cleveland.
If the sales tax is approved, the Board of Commissioners would approve it along with a list of projects they wish to fund. That list could range from just one project to all of them. If Le Sueur County completes construction on all the roads, the county would need to pass another resolution with a new list of projects if the County Board wants to renew the half-cent sales tax.
A half-cent sales tax has been discussed by the county board and staff for several years, but there has been a renewed interest in Le Sueur County and other counties as COVID-19 threatens state transportation aid and sales tax revenues. Le Sueur County expects a $1 million drop in transportation aid from the state in 2021 after receiving a total $6.8 million this year.
“Generally those funds are based off of the fuel tax,” said Le Sueur County Highway Department Director David Tiegs. “When the state is shut down due to the pandemic, people aren’t buying fuel.”
Sales tax revenues are also shrinking. State budget projections predict that the statewide tax revenues will fall by 11.2%, around $1.35 billion.
“I feel we need to move forward,” said Commissioner Lance Wetzel. “Transportation funding within the state of Minnesota is not increasing so we need to take different avenues in order to keep our roads up.”