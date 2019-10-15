When Northfield volleyball finished second in the Big 9 Conference in 2016, it did so with a 10-1 mark in conference play with just one blemish against Rochester Century.
Since then, the Raiders have won three consecutive conference titles, the latest clinched with Thursday’s 25-8, 25-18, 25-14 sweep of Austin at Northfield High School. In the last three years, Northfield hasn’t lost a match and dropped only two sets in conference play, both coming in a 3-2 victory against Rochester Century last year.
With one conference match to go Tuesday at Faribault, the Raiders have the chance to finish off their second perfect run through the Big 9.
“It feels really good,” Northfield coach Tim Torstenson said. “To do it once was awesome, and then to get it last year and this year, too — it’s a goal of theirs, so it makes us happy, but it’s not the ultimate goal, and what this team wants to do, but it’s always good to win the Big 9 three years in a row.”
Before the title was clinched, the Raiders honored their two seniors — Bronwyn Timperley and Lida King — before the match.
“It was awesome,” Tim Torstenson said. “Bronwyn’s been playing forever and Lida’s been on varsity the last two years, but her senior year has been amazing. She’s just been incredible. I was thinking about it tonight and just even the double (hits), I don’t think she’s been called for more than two doubles all year. Seeing both of them come up through the program has been awesome.”
The majority of the offense flowed Thursday through junior Megan Reilly, who finished with 18 kills, King dished out 37 of Northfield’s 38 assists and added seven digs. Junior Laura Wellbrock paired eight kills with eight digs, Timperley mixed 10 digs with four kills, junior Emma Torstenson recorded a team-high 16 digs and freshman Annelise Larson combined three kills with two blocks.
What makes the sweep more impressive, as well as the run to a third straight conference title, is the name missing from that list. Junior Rachel Wieber, one of Northfield’s three captains along with Timperley and Emma Torstenson, didn’t play against Austin and has been in and out of the lineup with a nagging injury for much of conference play.
“It’s been a little trying for us, because Rachel hasn’t played quite a few of our conference matches,” Tim Torstenson said. “We’ve sat her for those, and she didn’t play again tonight. I would say the growth comes from who’s playing where a little bit and us being able to adapt.”
That’s meant some players have been thrust into different roles. Wellbrock, listed on the roster as a defensive specialist, saw plenty of time Thursday night as the team’s outside hitter. Northfied’s primary outside hitter, Reilly, spent large parts of the third set Thursday on the back line.
“We’re just trying to mix things up, and we have to have some options of what we need to do,” Tim Torstenson said. “That was one thing we worked on in practice last night, and weighing our options on where we can play people and what’s the best fit for them.”
Raider volleyball wins Bachman Invite
In its latest claim of dominance, the Northfield volleyball team didn’t drop a set en route to winning the title at the Todd Bachman Invitational at Lakeville North on Friday and Saturday.
The Class AAA No. 2-ranked Raiders (26-1) started pool play Friday night with a 25-7, 25-14 win against Sioux Falls Roosevelt (South Dakota) and a 25-17, 25-20 victory against Jackson Country Central.
Northfield finished pool play Saturday morning by topping Class AAA No. 8-ranked Moorhead 25-22, 25-22, before sweeping Class AA No. 2 Marshall 25-18, 25-23 in the semifinals and surging past Class AA No. 1 Stewartville 25-17, 25-23 in the finals.
Stewartville had registered 22-25, 25-21, 15-13 against Class AAA No. 4 East Ridge and a another three-set win against Class AAA No. 6 Lakeville North to reach the finals.
Leading Northfield throughout the tournament was junior Megan Reilly, who amassed 51 kills, 32 digs and seven aces throughout the 10 sets of play, while senior Lida King dished out 108 of the team’s 112 assists in addition to 23 digs, five blocks, 10 kills and six aces.
Also helping the Raiders were junior Emma Torstenson (55 digs), senior Bronwyn Timperley (32 digs, 16 kills, seven blocks), freshman Annelise Larson (10 blocks, nine kills), junior Sylvia Koening (12 kills, six blocks), freshman Sydney Jaynes (27 digs, nine kills, five aces) and junior Laura Wellbrock (18 kills, eight digs).
Northfield closes the regular season Tuesday night with a match at Faribualt before starting the Section 1AAA tournament, in which it will likely be the top seed for the first time in program history, next week.