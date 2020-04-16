In this Jan. 11 file photo, Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer speaks at a news conference after the Vikings lost to the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL divisional playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif. The Vikings built a dominant defense under Zimmer on the strength of their first and second-day draft picks, but the time has come to restock after the departure of five starters this offseason. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)