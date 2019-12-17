Aida Shyef Al-Kadi, right, of St. Louis Park, got a hug from Asma Mohammed, advocacy director at Reviving the Islamic Sisterhood for Empowerment, after a press conference at CAIR-MN headquarters in Minneapolis on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Al-Kadi reached a settlement with Ramsey County for $120,000 after claiming religious discrimination after being forced to remove her hijab for a booking photo and go without a hijab for a time while in jail. (AP)