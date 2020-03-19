County-specific unemployment figures for the month of January were published as scheduled by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development on Tuesday, with February’s numbers set to follow close behind at the end of this month.
While percentages for the region show a slight decrease over where unemployment rates were in January of last year, many at both the local and national level predict numbers will change significantly in light of the novel coronavirus. According to a report Tuesday night from CNN, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Republican senators that without action, COVID-19 could drive unemployment nationwide up to 20% according to a source in the legislative body.
Locally, Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson noted that low unemployment going into the pandemic should help cushion an expected blow to the economy. January data from Rice County shows an unemployment rate of 4%, nearly identical to the 4.1% who were jobless in January 2019.
In total for the economic development region including Rice and Steele counties, unemployment was listed at 3.7%. For the neighboring area — including Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties — it came in at 4.5%, with Le Sueur and Waseca having some of the highest unemployment rates in the area.
As defined by DEED, people who are unemployed are those who don’t currently hold a job but are available and actively looking for work during the previous month. It does not include those who are underemployed, have had their hours cut or are unable to work.
“We’re hearing more specifically about how its impacting business in general,” said Johnson. “We do know that that will also reverberate into the unemployment number, with the population hunkering down and output slowing down. As a country, we just know it’s going to be a time of pause for the economy.”
Sharp increase in unemployment apps
Already, many service workers have felt the economic impact of the virus as Gov. Tim Walz ordered a temporary closure of bars, restaurants and other entertainment venues Monday evening in compliance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid large gatherings.
Wednesday afternoon, DEED noted via Twitter that unemployment insurance was taking over 2,000 applications per hour. Typically, it handles 40 to 50 new cases in the same timeframe.
In a press conference discussing the decision to close bars and restaurants Monday night, Commissioner Steve Grove added that there have been changes made to the state’s unemployment program in order to accommodate the influx of applicants and the unprecedented circumstances many find themselves in because of the virus.
“In particular, it suspends the waiting-week for unemployment insurance, and will allow workers to take advantage of benefits right away,” said Grove. “It also makes unemployment insurance available to anyone whose health or the health of their loved ones is effected by this crisis and it clarifies that you can access unemployment benefits if you are quarantined or self-isolated as a result of COVID-19.”
Still, unemployment pays recipients roughly half of what they would be making at their job and for many there continue to be significant delays before they can start collecting the benefit.
Blooming Prairie resident Heather Olson said she was told by officials that it would likely be another few weeks before they can approve her application, because they need to verify a workers’ compensation payment she’s been receiving following a shoulder injury from her job at a local hotel.
While she’s currently unable to perform her necessary job functions at the hotel, she said was able to work a second job at the Hubbell House in Mantorville. When that restaurant closed for in-service dining following Walz’s decision earlier this week, Olson said she — like many others — applied for unemployment.
“I did the application online, and then I called them because it said that I had issues that I had to fix,” she explained. “I think I was on hold with them for an hour and a half before I got a live person and they said it would probably be three weeks until they would even approve it. I have car payments that are coming up, car insurance that’s coming up and no way to pay it.”
Recovering from her injury and eventually returning to work at the hotel has also been delayed by the virus, with many health care facilities postponing all non-essential procedures.
Chambers look for solutions
As thousands of workers statewide now face lay-offs or cutbacks due to temporary closures aimed at halting the spread of the virus, many anticipate that this spring’s unemployment numbers will look vastly different from the recently-released January statistics.
“We’re considering options and what we can do in the mid-term, after the bubble passes in the infection rates to help promote business to business commerce within our community,” said Johnson.
One of these strategies, he noted, has been to set up a resource page on the chamber website where businesses who are still seeking workers and individuals who are recently out of a job can connect. On its Facebook page, the chamber has been keeping a list of businesses with altered operations or hours, as well as area companies that are currently hiring.
The Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism has a similar list of business’ altered hours and operations on its website and in an update posted Thursday, President and CEO Brad Meier also offered advice to local business owners now finding themselves potentially having to scale back operations or lay off employees.
“Unemployment insurance has a shared work program, so if you’re concerned or looking at [doing] staff reductions, this is a way to keep employees while reducing their hours,” Meier noted. “Then they can also supplement through the unemployment insurance pool with the State of Minnesota.”
While chambers continue to work on new resources and ways of helping their members and other local businesses, COVID-19 has also posed new challenges for the member organizations, themselves. Julie Boyland, executive director of the Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce, noted that her office had to cancel a retail business expo scheduled for March 16, which also acts as a fundraiser for the chamber.
“Even for the town celebrations that are coming up, you have to start thinking about those,” she added. “Businesses are closing or cutting back on their employees, and we look to them as being sponsors. It trickles down and effects everyone.”
