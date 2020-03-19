The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development released unemployment rates for January earlier this week. Statistics for southern Minnesota hovered around 4%, but many expect the number of people out of work to increase sharply this month in light of COVID-19 and associated business closures. Local chambers and DEED’s resource CareerForce, pictured here, are encouraging jobseekers and employers in need of labor to connect with them over the phone or online to help facilitate placements. (Photo courtesy of DEED)