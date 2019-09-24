PREP FOOTBALL
Friday, Sept. 20/At Northfield
John Marshall 6 13 0 6 — 25
Northfield 0 0 0 13 — 13
Passing: (N) Rataj 4-13, 63 yards, 2 INTs; Stanchina 1-2, 26 yards; (JM) Peterson 7-12, 1 TD.
Rushing: (N) Mellgren 4-11; Johnson 2-4; Dickerson 4-2, Stanchina 1-0; Rataj 9 (-21); (JM) Black 17-96; Peterson 14-77, 3 TDs; Collins 13-62; Ward 2-10; Yochim 1-1.
Receiving: (N) Monaghan 3-67, 1 TD; Stanchina 2-22; (JM) Ward 2-27, 1 TD; Black 2-20; Woodford 1-11; Collins 1-9, Yochim 1-4.
First quarter
0:02 — (JM) Peterson 26-yard pass to Ward, PAT no good, 6-0.
Second quarter
8:59 — (JM) Peterson 2-yard run, Collins kick, 13-0.
0:19 — (JM) Peterson 1-yard run, pass no good, 19-0.
Fourth quarter
11:53 — (N) Rataj 34-yard pass to Monaghan, Pratt kick, 19-7.
8:17 — (N) Rataj 1-yard run, PAT no good, 19-13.
3:36 — (JM) Peterson 35-yard run, run no good, 15-13.
Friday, Sept. 20/At Randolph
Kenyon-Wanamingo 0 7 0 7 — 21
Randolph 14 0 6 12 — 32
Passing: (R) Drinken 17-25, 285 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs.
Rushing: (R) Swanson 13-51, 1 TD; Drinken 9-75.
Receiving: (R) Weidner 6-89, 2 TDs; Ehleringer 4-43, 1 TD; Stoesz 4-118, 1 TD.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday, Sept. 17/At Northfield
Mankato East 0 0 — 0
Northfield 3 0 — 3
Goals: (N) Pratt, Roney, Garcia-Rosas.
Assists: (N) Skoglund, Roney.
Thursday, Sept. 19/At Albert Lea
Northfield 4, Albert Lea 0
Goals: (N) Regnier, Pratt, Skoglund, Roney.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday, Sept. 17/At Mankato East
Northfield 1, Mankato East 1
Goals: (N) Stanchina.
Assists: (N) Roback.
Thursday, Sept. 19/At Northfield
Northfield 2, Albert Lea 0
Goals: (N) Childress, Morris.
Assists: (N) Roback.
Saturday, Sept. 21/At Northfield
Northfield 2, St. Peter 0
Goals: (N) Neuger, Bollum.
Assists: (N) Kovach.
Monday, Sept. 23/At Northfield
Rochester Century 3, Northfield 2 (OT)
Goals: (N) Morris, Childress.
Assists: (N) Stanchina.
PREP GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE
Thursday, Sept. 19/At Northfield
Northfield 98, Mankato East 83 (three events exhibitioned)
200 medley relay — 1. Northfield (Palmquist, L. Sundby, Peterson, Scheglowski) 1:56.25, 2. Mankato East 2:00.66, 3. Northfield (Steenblock, Myint, T. Hauck, Mellgren) 2:01.22.
200 freestyle — 1. Peterson (N) 2:04.23, 2. Zhang (N) 2:06.04, 3. Anderson (ME) 2:07.45.
200 individual medley — 1. Steenblock (N) 2:19.91, 2. Fossum (N) 2:28.23, 3. Myint (N) 2:33.02.
50 freestyle — 1. Hogue (ME) 25.89, 2. Siversten (ME) 26.26, 3. Varley (N) 26.50.
1-meter diving — 1. Hanifl (N) 230.30, 2. Kelm (N) 219.25, 3. Meyer (N) 176.20.
100 butterfly — 1. S. Sundby (N) 1:08.14, 2. Molina (ME) 1:08.53, 3. Enedy (N) 1:09.08.
100 freestyle — 1. Palmquist (N) 56.66, 2. T. Hauck (N) 56.76, 3. Busch (ME) 58.53.
500 freestyle — 1. Hogue (ME) 5:34.36, 2. Mellgren (N) 5:35.16, 3. Siversten (ME) 5:35.28.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Northfield (Scheglowski, Zhang, Peterson, Palmquist) 1:42.99, 2. Northfield (Varley, L. Sundby, T. Hauck, S. Hauck) 1:44.43, 3. Mankato East 1:48.99.
100 backstroke — 1. Steenblock (N) 1:04.39, 2. Fossum (N) 1:09.15, 3. Narveson (N) 1:10.65.
100 breaststroke — 1. L. Sundby (N) 1:14.20, 2. Narveson (N) 1:18.42, 3. Anderson (ME) 1:22.39.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Northfield (Palmquist, T. Hauck, S. Hauck, Zhang) 3:47.25, 2. Northfield (Scheglowski, Mellgren, Myint, Peterson) 3:54.04, 3. Mankato East 3:54.73.
Saturday, Sept. 21/At University of Minnesota
Team scores
1. Minnetonka 552.5, 2. Eden Prairie 514, 3. Stillwater 322, 4. Edina 315, 5. Breck 167.5, 6. Bismarck Century (N.D.) 157.5, 7. Northfield 121, 8. Minneapolis Southwest 90.5, 9. St. Paul Central 56, 10. Rochester Mayo 29.
200 medley relay — 1. Eden Praire 1:48.64, 2. Minnetonka 1:49.13, 3. Breck 1:51.78, 10. Northfield (Varley, L. Sundby, Zhang, Scheglowski) 1:56.00, 16. Northfield (Steenblock, O’Neill, Mellgren, Peterson) 1:59.81, 20. Northfield (Fossum, Narveson, S. Sundby, Myint) 2:03.88.
Top 3, plus Northfield finishers
200 freestyle — 1. Chang (Edina) 1:54.11, 2. Kangas (Tonka) 1:55.30, 3. Niebuhr (Mpls) 1:56.40, 13. T. Hauck (Nfld) 2:02.87, 20. Mellgren (Nfld) 2:04.98, 24. Myint (Nfld) 2:07.23.
200 individual medley — 1. Rogness (Stillwater) 2:05.51, 2. Peterson (Eden Prairie) 2:09.91, 3. McCarthy (Edina) 2:11.14, 10. Zhang (Nfld) 2:16.90, 12. Steenblock (Nfld) 2:19.21, 16. Peterson (Nfld) 2:21.50.
50 freestyle — 1. Duchsherer (Bismarck) 24.04, 2. Gremmels (Edina) 24.40, 3. Jorgenson (Tonka) 24.55, 12. Palmquist (Nfld) 25.78, 14. Scheglowski (Nfld) 25.99, 18. Varley (Nfld) 26.45.
1-meter diving — 1. Patton (Tonka) 187.70, 2. Thornton (Eden Prairie) 187.50, 3. Peterson (Tonka) 187.20, 6. Hanifl (Nfld) 180.05, 13. Petersen (Nfld) 150.15, 19. Meyer (Nfld) 128.50.
100 butterfly — 1. D’Emanuele (Mpls) 57.34, 2. Swanson (Edina) 59.55, Dettmann (Stillwater) 59.72, 11. Palmquist (Nfld) 1:02.41, 23. Fossum (Nfld) 1:07.89, 28. S. Sundby (Nfld) 1:09.09.
100 freestyle — 1. Duchsherer (Bismark) 52.85, 2. Rogness (Stillwater) 53.36, 3. Gremmels (Edina) 53.54, 12. Zhang (Nfld) 55.81, 16. Scheglowski (Nfld) 57.31, 17. S. Hauck (Nfld) 57.32.
500 freestyle — 1. Chang (Edina) 5:03.47, 2. Kangas (Tonka) 5:05.64, 3. McCarthy (Edina) 5:06.24, 15. Steenblock (Nfld) 5:32.52, 16. T. Hauck (Nfld) 5:35.72, 17. Mellgren (Nfld) 5:36.79.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Minnetonka 1:38.28, 2. Eden Prairie 1:38.96, 3. Edina 1:41.29, 8. Northfield (Scheglowski, Palmquist, Varley, S. Hauck) 1:43.08, 16. Northfield (L. Sundby, Narveson, Myint, T. Hauck) 1:47.61, 21. Northfield (Flory, Mollenhauer, Enedy, S. Sundby) 1:52.76.
100 backstroke — 1. Pennell (Eden Prairie) 57.21, 2. Skogg (Eden Prairie) 58.02, 3. Johns (Stillwater) 58.79, 23. Fossum (Nfld) 1:07.80, 25. Varley (Nfld) 1:10.11, 28. Enedy (Nfld) 1:12.13.
100 breaststroke — 1. Jorgenson (Tonka) 1:06.32, 2. Reed (Stillwater) 1:09.37, 3. Plantenberg (Eden Prairie) 1:09.47, 12. S. Hauck (Nfld) 1:12.27, 19. L. Sundby (Nfld) 1:14.96, 20. Peterson (Nfld) 1:15.41.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Edina 3:35.07, 2. Minnetonka 3:37.09, 3. Eden Prairie 3:37.49, 10. Northfield (S. Hauck, T. Hauck, Zhang, Palmquist) 3:48.01, 14. Northfield (Myint, Steenblock, Mellgren, Peterson) 3:53.52, 24. Northfield (Enedy, Mollenhauer, Flory, Fossum) 4:08.13.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Wednesday, Sept. 18/At Farmington
Northfield 5, Farmington 2
Singles
No. 1 — Brust (N) def. Renwick 6-3, 6-3
No. 2 — Felch (F) def. Pitsavas 6-1, 6-3
No. 3 — Finstad (F) def. Ash 6-3, 6-4
No. 4 — Huang (N) def. Rodriguez 6-3, 7-5
Doubles
No. 1 — Graff/Grant (N) def. Hubbard/Rowe 6-3, 6-3
No. 2 — Transburg/Ott (N) def. Dimian/Hoffman 6-2, 7-5
No. 3 — Labenski/Falcon-Geist (N) def. McConnell/Rondo 6-0. 6-3.
Thursday, Sept. 19/At Mankato East
Mankato East 6, Northfield 1
Singles
No. 1 — Kim (ME) def. Brust 6-1, 7-6 (8-6)
No. 2 — Flatgard (ME) def. Pitsavas 6-1, 6-0
No. 3 — Johansen (ME) def. Ash 6-2, 6-0
No. 4 — Ar. Kleimschmidt (ME) def. Huang 6-7 (7-3), 6-3, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1 — Graff/Grant (N) def. Dressen/Weckwerth 6-4, 7-6 (7-2)
No. 2 — Ad. Kleinschmidt/Rigdon (ME) def. Transburg/Ott 6-2, 6-2
No. 3 — Rigdon/Leddy (ME) def. Lebenski/Falcon-Geist 2-6, 6-3, 6-3
Monday, Sept. 23/At Northfield
Northfield 6, Winona 1
Singles
No. 1 — Brust (N) def. E. Henert 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 — Pitsavas (N) def. Jacobs 6-2, 4-6, 6-1
No. 3 — Ash (N) def. M. Heinert 6-4, 6-4
No. 4 — Jacobs (W) def. Deschamp 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
No. 1 — Graff/Grant (N) def. Leaf/Oudel 6-2, 6-3
No. 2 — Transburg/Ott (N) def. Buswell/Reeck 6-4, 3-6, 7-5
No. 3 — Labenski/Goodell (N) def. McNally/Baker 6-3, 6-4
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday, Sept. 17/At Northfield
Northfield 3, Red Wing 0
25-13, 25-15, 25-10
Kills: (N) Reilly 12, Wellbrock 11.
Assists: (N) King 34.
Digs: (N) Torstenson 17, Jaynes 9, King 8, Wellbrock 7.
Blocks: (N) Larson 1, King 1.
Aces: (N) Jaynes 6.
Tuesday, Sept. 17/At Randolph
Randolph 3, LeRoy Ostrander 1
21-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-21
Kills: (R) Erickson 18, Fruendschuh 7, Otte 7.
Assists: (R) Otte 27
Digs: (R) Taylor 44, Otte 24, Dibble 13.
Blocks: (R) Erickson 2.
Aces: (R) Taylor 5, Otte 3, Dibble 3.
Thursday, Sept. 19/At Rochester John Marshall
Northfield 3, Rochester John Marshall 0
25-13, 25-22, 25-22
Kills: (N) Reilly 19, Wellbrock 12.
Assists: (N) King 33.
Digs: (N) Wellbrock 7.
Blocks: (N) King 4, Larson 3, Reilly 2, Koenig 2.
Aces: (N) Torstenson 3, Wellbrock 3.
Thursday, Sept. 19/At Grand Meadow
Grand Meadow 3, Randolph 0
25-19, 25-17, 25-19
Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20-21/At Apple Valley
Northfield 2, Apple Valley 0
25-14, 25-16
Northfield 2, East Ridge 0 (quarterfinals)
25-21, 25-17
Northfield 2, Wayzata 0 (semifinals)
25-21, 25-13
Eagan 2, Northfield 0 (championship)
25-21-25-14
Cumulative stats
Kills: (N) Reilly 46, Wieber 17, Koenig 13, Wellbrock 12.
Assists: (N) King 98.
Digs: (N) Torstenson 31, Timperley 26, Wieber 25, Jaynes 16.
Blocks: (N) Koenig 5, Timperley 3.
Aces: (N) Jaynes 4, Torstenson 3.