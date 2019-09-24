PREP FOOTBALL

Friday, Sept. 20/At Northfield

John Marshall 6 13 0 6 — 25

Northfield 0 0 0 13 — 13

Passing: (N) Rataj 4-13, 63 yards, 2 INTs; Stanchina 1-2, 26 yards; (JM) Peterson 7-12, 1 TD.

Rushing: (N) Mellgren 4-11; Johnson 2-4; Dickerson 4-2, Stanchina 1-0; Rataj 9 (-21); (JM) Black 17-96; Peterson 14-77, 3 TDs; Collins 13-62; Ward 2-10; Yochim 1-1.

Receiving: (N) Monaghan 3-67, 1 TD; Stanchina 2-22; (JM) Ward 2-27, 1 TD; Black 2-20; Woodford 1-11; Collins 1-9, Yochim 1-4.

First quarter

0:02 — (JM) Peterson 26-yard pass to Ward, PAT no good, 6-0.

Second quarter

8:59 — (JM) Peterson 2-yard run, Collins kick, 13-0.

0:19 — (JM) Peterson 1-yard run, pass no good, 19-0.

Fourth quarter

11:53 — (N) Rataj 34-yard pass to Monaghan, Pratt kick, 19-7.

8:17 — (N) Rataj 1-yard run, PAT no good, 19-13.

3:36 — (JM) Peterson 35-yard run, run no good, 15-13.

Friday, Sept. 20/At Randolph

Kenyon-Wanamingo 0 7 0 7 — 21

Randolph 14 0 6 12 — 32

Passing: (R) Drinken 17-25, 285 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs.

Rushing: (R) Swanson 13-51, 1 TD; Drinken 9-75.

Receiving: (R) Weidner 6-89, 2 TDs; Ehleringer 4-43, 1 TD; Stoesz 4-118, 1 TD.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Tuesday, Sept. 17/At Northfield

Mankato East 0 0 — 0

Northfield 3 0 — 3

Goals: (N) Pratt, Roney, Garcia-Rosas.

Assists: (N) Skoglund, Roney.

Thursday, Sept. 19/At Albert Lea

Northfield 4, Albert Lea 0

Goals: (N) Regnier, Pratt, Skoglund, Roney.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Tuesday, Sept. 17/At Mankato East

Northfield 1, Mankato East 1

Goals: (N) Stanchina.

Assists: (N) Roback.

Thursday, Sept. 19/At Northfield

Northfield 2, Albert Lea 0

Goals: (N) Childress, Morris.

Assists: (N) Roback.

Saturday, Sept. 21/At Northfield

Northfield 2, St. Peter 0

Goals: (N) Neuger, Bollum.

Assists: (N) Kovach.

Monday, Sept. 23/At Northfield

Rochester Century 3, Northfield 2 (OT)

Goals: (N) Morris, Childress.

Assists: (N) Stanchina.

PREP GIRLS SWIM AND DIVE

Thursday, Sept. 19/At Northfield

Northfield 98, Mankato East 83 (three events exhibitioned)

200 medley relay — 1. Northfield (Palmquist, L. Sundby, Peterson, Scheglowski) 1:56.25, 2. Mankato East 2:00.66, 3. Northfield (Steenblock, Myint, T. Hauck, Mellgren) 2:01.22.

200 freestyle — 1. Peterson (N) 2:04.23, 2. Zhang (N) 2:06.04, 3. Anderson (ME) 2:07.45.

200 individual medley — 1. Steenblock (N) 2:19.91, 2. Fossum (N) 2:28.23, 3. Myint (N) 2:33.02.

50 freestyle — 1. Hogue (ME) 25.89, 2. Siversten (ME) 26.26, 3. Varley (N) 26.50.

1-meter diving — 1. Hanifl (N) 230.30, 2. Kelm (N) 219.25, 3. Meyer (N) 176.20.

100 butterfly — 1. S. Sundby (N) 1:08.14, 2. Molina (ME) 1:08.53, 3. Enedy (N) 1:09.08.

100 freestyle — 1. Palmquist (N) 56.66, 2. T. Hauck (N) 56.76, 3. Busch (ME) 58.53.

500 freestyle — 1. Hogue (ME) 5:34.36, 2. Mellgren (N) 5:35.16, 3. Siversten (ME) 5:35.28.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Northfield (Scheglowski, Zhang, Peterson, Palmquist) 1:42.99, 2. Northfield (Varley, L. Sundby, T. Hauck, S. Hauck) 1:44.43, 3. Mankato East 1:48.99.

100 backstroke — 1. Steenblock (N) 1:04.39, 2. Fossum (N) 1:09.15, 3. Narveson (N) 1:10.65.

100 breaststroke — 1. L. Sundby (N) 1:14.20, 2. Narveson (N) 1:18.42, 3. Anderson (ME) 1:22.39.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Northfield (Palmquist, T. Hauck, S. Hauck, Zhang) 3:47.25, 2. Northfield (Scheglowski, Mellgren, Myint, Peterson) 3:54.04, 3. Mankato East 3:54.73.

Saturday, Sept. 21/At University of Minnesota

Team scores

1. Minnetonka 552.5, 2. Eden Prairie 514, 3. Stillwater 322, 4. Edina 315, 5. Breck 167.5, 6. Bismarck Century (N.D.) 157.5, 7. Northfield 121, 8. Minneapolis Southwest 90.5, 9. St. Paul Central 56, 10. Rochester Mayo 29.

200 medley relay — 1. Eden Praire 1:48.64, 2. Minnetonka 1:49.13, 3. Breck 1:51.78, 10. Northfield (Varley, L. Sundby, Zhang, Scheglowski) 1:56.00, 16. Northfield (Steenblock, O’Neill, Mellgren, Peterson) 1:59.81, 20. Northfield (Fossum, Narveson, S. Sundby, Myint) 2:03.88.

Top 3, plus Northfield finishers

200 freestyle — 1. Chang (Edina) 1:54.11, 2. Kangas (Tonka) 1:55.30, 3. Niebuhr (Mpls) 1:56.40, 13. T. Hauck (Nfld) 2:02.87, 20. Mellgren (Nfld) 2:04.98, 24. Myint (Nfld) 2:07.23.

200 individual medley — 1. Rogness (Stillwater) 2:05.51, 2. Peterson (Eden Prairie) 2:09.91, 3. McCarthy (Edina) 2:11.14, 10. Zhang (Nfld) 2:16.90, 12. Steenblock (Nfld) 2:19.21, 16. Peterson (Nfld) 2:21.50.

50 freestyle — 1. Duchsherer (Bismarck) 24.04, 2. Gremmels (Edina) 24.40, 3. Jorgenson (Tonka) 24.55, 12. Palmquist (Nfld) 25.78, 14. Scheglowski (Nfld) 25.99, 18. Varley (Nfld) 26.45.

1-meter diving — 1. Patton (Tonka) 187.70, 2. Thornton (Eden Prairie) 187.50, 3. Peterson (Tonka) 187.20, 6. Hanifl (Nfld) 180.05, 13. Petersen (Nfld) 150.15, 19. Meyer (Nfld) 128.50.

100 butterfly — 1. D’Emanuele (Mpls) 57.34, 2. Swanson (Edina) 59.55, Dettmann (Stillwater) 59.72, 11. Palmquist (Nfld) 1:02.41, 23. Fossum (Nfld) 1:07.89, 28. S. Sundby (Nfld) 1:09.09.

100 freestyle — 1. Duchsherer (Bismark) 52.85, 2. Rogness (Stillwater) 53.36, 3. Gremmels (Edina) 53.54, 12. Zhang (Nfld) 55.81, 16. Scheglowski (Nfld) 57.31, 17. S. Hauck (Nfld) 57.32.

500 freestyle — 1. Chang (Edina) 5:03.47, 2. Kangas (Tonka) 5:05.64, 3. McCarthy (Edina) 5:06.24, 15. Steenblock (Nfld) 5:32.52, 16. T. Hauck (Nfld) 5:35.72, 17. Mellgren (Nfld) 5:36.79.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Minnetonka 1:38.28, 2. Eden Prairie 1:38.96, 3. Edina 1:41.29, 8. Northfield (Scheglowski, Palmquist, Varley, S. Hauck) 1:43.08, 16. Northfield (L. Sundby, Narveson, Myint, T. Hauck) 1:47.61, 21. Northfield (Flory, Mollenhauer, Enedy, S. Sundby) 1:52.76.

100 backstroke — 1. Pennell (Eden Prairie) 57.21, 2. Skogg (Eden Prairie) 58.02, 3. Johns (Stillwater) 58.79, 23. Fossum (Nfld) 1:07.80, 25. Varley (Nfld) 1:10.11, 28. Enedy (Nfld) 1:12.13.

100 breaststroke — 1. Jorgenson (Tonka) 1:06.32, 2. Reed (Stillwater) 1:09.37, 3. Plantenberg (Eden Prairie) 1:09.47, 12. S. Hauck (Nfld) 1:12.27, 19. L. Sundby (Nfld) 1:14.96, 20. Peterson (Nfld) 1:15.41.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Edina 3:35.07, 2. Minnetonka 3:37.09, 3. Eden Prairie 3:37.49, 10. Northfield (S. Hauck, T. Hauck, Zhang, Palmquist) 3:48.01, 14. Northfield (Myint, Steenblock, Mellgren, Peterson) 3:53.52, 24. Northfield (Enedy, Mollenhauer, Flory, Fossum) 4:08.13.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Wednesday, Sept. 18/At Farmington

Northfield 5, Farmington 2

Singles

No. 1 — Brust (N) def. Renwick 6-3, 6-3

No. 2 — Felch (F) def. Pitsavas 6-1, 6-3

No. 3 — Finstad (F) def. Ash 6-3, 6-4

No. 4 — Huang (N) def. Rodriguez 6-3, 7-5

Doubles

No. 1 — Graff/Grant (N) def. Hubbard/Rowe 6-3, 6-3

No. 2 — Transburg/Ott (N) def. Dimian/Hoffman 6-2, 7-5

No. 3 — Labenski/Falcon-Geist (N) def. McConnell/Rondo 6-0. 6-3.

Thursday, Sept. 19/At Mankato East

Mankato East 6, Northfield 1

Singles

No. 1 — Kim (ME) def. Brust 6-1, 7-6 (8-6)

No. 2 — Flatgard (ME) def. Pitsavas 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 — Johansen (ME) def. Ash 6-2, 6-0

No. 4 — Ar. Kleimschmidt (ME) def. Huang 6-7 (7-3), 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 — Graff/Grant (N) def. Dressen/Weckwerth 6-4, 7-6 (7-2)

No. 2 — Ad. Kleinschmidt/Rigdon (ME) def. Transburg/Ott 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 — Rigdon/Leddy (ME) def. Lebenski/Falcon-Geist 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

Monday, Sept. 23/At Northfield

Northfield 6, Winona 1

Singles

No. 1 — Brust (N) def. E. Henert 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 — Pitsavas (N) def. Jacobs 6-2, 4-6, 6-1

No. 3 — Ash (N) def. M. Heinert 6-4, 6-4

No. 4 — Jacobs (W) def. Deschamp 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1 — Graff/Grant (N) def. Leaf/Oudel 6-2, 6-3

No. 2 — Transburg/Ott (N) def. Buswell/Reeck 6-4, 3-6, 7-5

No. 3 — Labenski/Goodell (N) def. McNally/Baker 6-3, 6-4

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday, Sept. 17/At Northfield

Northfield 3, Red Wing 0

25-13, 25-15, 25-10

Kills: (N) Reilly 12, Wellbrock 11.

Assists: (N) King 34.

Digs: (N) Torstenson 17, Jaynes 9, King 8, Wellbrock 7.

Blocks: (N) Larson 1, King 1.

Aces: (N) Jaynes 6.

Tuesday, Sept. 17/At Randolph

Randolph 3, LeRoy Ostrander 1

21-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-21

Kills: (R) Erickson 18, Fruendschuh 7, Otte 7.

Assists: (R) Otte 27

Digs: (R) Taylor 44, Otte 24, Dibble 13.

Blocks: (R) Erickson 2.

Aces: (R) Taylor 5, Otte 3, Dibble 3.

Thursday, Sept. 19/At Rochester John Marshall

Northfield 3, Rochester John Marshall 0

25-13, 25-22, 25-22

Kills: (N) Reilly 19, Wellbrock 12.

Assists: (N) King 33.

Digs: (N) Wellbrock 7.

Blocks: (N) King 4, Larson 3, Reilly 2, Koenig 2.

Aces: (N) Torstenson 3, Wellbrock 3.

Thursday, Sept. 19/At Grand Meadow

Grand Meadow 3, Randolph 0

25-19, 25-17, 25-19

Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20-21/At Apple Valley

Northfield 2, Apple Valley 0

25-14, 25-16

Northfield 2, East Ridge 0 (quarterfinals)

25-21, 25-17

Northfield 2, Wayzata 0 (semifinals)

25-21, 25-13

Eagan 2, Northfield 0 (championship)

25-21-25-14

Cumulative stats

Kills: (N) Reilly 46, Wieber 17, Koenig 13, Wellbrock 12.

Assists: (N) King 98.

Digs: (N) Torstenson 31, Timperley 26, Wieber 25, Jaynes 16.

Blocks: (N) Koenig 5, Timperley 3.

Aces: (N) Jaynes 4, Torstenson 3.

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

