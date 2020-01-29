WASECA — After learning that jerseys the Waseca boys hockey team wore to honor Officer Arik Matson did not comply with National Federation of State High School Associations and Minnesota State High School League regulations, the team has found a way to honor Matson while having compliant jerseys.
The Bluejays have added a patch with Matson’s badge number to their existing jerseys they will wear the rest of the season after head coach Chris Storey reached out to Gemini Athletic Wear, which made the Waseca police jerseys. The MSHSL announced the patch with 222 for Matson’s badge number complies with NFHS and MSHSL rules.
“We’re just doing whatever we can to do to honor the officer,” Storey said.
Matson was shot in the head Jan. 6 on the 900 block of Fourth Avenue South responding to a report of a suspicious person.
Waseca wore jerseys that had Waseca police printed on the front and Matson’s name on the back of the jersey, which violated NFHS and MSHSL rules. The team has continued to wear the jerseys during warmups and will continue to do so through the regular season. The Bluejays will not be able to wear the jerseys during warmups in the postseason. The team has hung the Waseca police jerseys on the boards during games and parents have worn the jerseys at games.
“We’re trying to do something incredibly positive to honor Officer Matson,” Waseca High School Activities Director Joe Hedervare said. “Everyone in this community has each other’s back. We’re just trying to do something positive.”
When the news broke last week of the MSHSL decision, state Sen. John Jasinski stepped into the hockey jersey hub bub, asking the organization to let the Bluejays hockey teams wear the jerseys honoring Matson.
In a short letter sent Friday to the MSHSL board and its executive director, Erich Martens, Jasinski, R-Faribault, whose district includes Waseca, asked that they “reverse course and allow the Waseca High School Boys Hockey team to use their jerseys made in honor of Officer Arik Matson. There is a time for following rules and guidelines, but this is a time for compassion.”
After the boys and girls Bluejays hockey teams unveiled the jerseys, the MSHSL stepped in and told the coaches the jerseys don’t comply with rules for special recognition, or commemorative or memorial patches.
The decision drew criticism on social media.
“You should be ashamed of yourselves,” one tweet read.
The high school league explained itself last Friday on Twitter, saying “The Minnesota State High School League and Waseca Public Schools deeply appreciate the involvement of the Waseca community, its boys and girls hockey programs and other athletic programs in honoring and supporting Officer Matson and the Waseca Police Department. The MSHSL and Waseca High School administration have been in communication this past week in identifying ways in which appropriate recognition can be demonstrated. This includes following the National Federation of State High School Association uniform rules and policies which limits the size of alterations to commemorate individuals or events within competition.
“Waseca also appreciates the support and creativity of Gemini Athletic in supplying commemorative jerseys for this important endeavor. The MSHSL will continue to work with all member schools and support them in ways to honor and commemorate individuals in their communities.”
The Jays’ boys hockey coach, Chris Storey took it in stride.
“We’re just trying to follow the rules,” he said Jan. 23. “We did ask permission but things escalated so quickly and the jerseys were in production, just waiting for an answer. We’re trying to comply with everything. If not, we’ll just continue to wear them for warmups. We’re hanging them on the glass, we’re raising awareness for law enforcement. Hope to God everything is going OK for Officer Matson.”
The jerseys donated by a Minnesota company are emblazoned with the words “Waseca Police” and Officer Arik Matson’s badge number on the front and his last name above each player’s number on the back.
Hedervare said the issue of the original jerseys has helped get the message out to more people across the state, and the MSHSL has been supportive of the effort to honor Matson.
Those interested in donating to the Matson family can do so by visiting bit.ly/2u0yb3G.