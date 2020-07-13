The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, July 16
River Bend Book Club in July• 7-8 p.m., Online via Google Meet. Club will meet to discuss the book virtually through Google Meet. Any valid email can join the meet, but you must register above to receive the meeting links. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Saturday, July 18
Faribault Farmers' Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers' Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. Fresh, local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, canned goods, honey, maple syrup, flowers, soaps, and more. All vendors are located within 15 miles of Faribault. The farmers' market occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Wednesday, July 22
Disabled American Veterans meeting• 7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Book-a-Lunch• 11 a.m., On the grass across from Veterans' Memorial Park (between Langford Ave. & Hwy. 56), weather pending. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and/or a snack while a few children's books are read. Recommended for ages birth through age 10.