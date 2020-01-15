Dear Christian Friends,
At the heart of Christianity is the simple truth that God loves us, we have been baptized into his family, and all the privileges of living as the sons and daughters of our Father in heaven. And yet the reality is that sin rears its ugly head every single day, and it’s a struggle to live in a way that is pleasing to God. Instead of being famous for confessing our sins, we are more likely to be famous for stumbling into ditches of stubbornness and pride and complacency.
C.S. Lewis said it this way: We want, in fact, not so much a Father in heaven as a grandfather in heaven — a senile benevolence who, as they say, ‘liked to see the young people enjoying themselves’ and whose plan for the universe was simply that it might be truly said at the end of each day ‘a good time was had by all.’...I should very much like to live in a universe governed on such lines. But since it is abundantly clear that I don’t, and since I have reason to believe, nevertheless that God is Love, I conclude that my conception of love needs correction.
I can tell you from experience that the average grandpa attitude is altogether different than the attitude of father. On a recent vacation, I played the part of playmate and ice cream provider, leaving the hard work of parenting where it belongs — with the parents! And so when C.S. Lewis points out that the sinful nature wants not to much a father who will discipline in love, but a grandfather who will practice the soft kind of love.
When God says yes to us in the waters of baptism, He invites us to enjoy all the privileges of His grace, His mercy, and His peace, to be sure. But we also ask parents and godparents to promise that they will assist the infants to spend the rest of their lives renouncing the devil and all of his ways and all of his works. The Christian life isn’t a walk in the park, it’s a war that needs to be waged and a marathon race that needs to be endured.
In the waters of baptism, we have been marked with the sign of the cross both upon our forehead and upon our heart. The Triune God has claimed us to be His own and to live in the family of God with all the privileges and rights earned for us by Jesus in His suffering, death and resurrection. Privileges of the forgiveness of sins and all of the life and salvation that comes along with it. The privilege of being a sheep in the Good Shepherd’s flock with all of the green pastures and still waters that come along with it.Privileges of Jesus being with us in every circumstance of life and the comfort of knowing He is following us around with goodness and mercy.
The kingdom of God is like a grandpa following a grandson around from the pool to the hot tub to the ocean making sure bad things don’t happen on his watch. It’s like a grandma rocking her over tired and crying grandson to sleep in her arms. It’s like a father observing a teenager with a bad attitude and setting out to correct it.
The kingdom of God is like a congregation who resolves in this New Year to be all that God is calling us to be, to be like a city of lights set on a hill to which hurting and broken people are attracted, they determine to be living their lives in such a way that their Father in heaven looks down on them again and again and says to anyone who cares to listen, “those are my sons and daughters down there in southern Minnesota. I love them, and with them I am well pleased.”