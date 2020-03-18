An envelope containing a 2018 letter mailed to a U.S. resident as part of the nation’s only test run of the 2020 Census. Invitations to respond to the decennial count have been arriving via mail in the last week with more information on how to complete the questionnaire online, over the phone or in the mail. As the survey gets underway, in-person outreach efforts across southern Minnesota have been hampered by the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith, File)