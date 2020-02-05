Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton got open looks Monday against United South Central in Wells but the shots didn’t fall in a 65-45 loss.
The Bulldogs (9-11, 4-4 Valley) shot just 6-for-29 on 3-pointers for 21 percent as they battled the Rebels’ zone defense.
“We had a lot of open looks,” JWP head coach Nick James said. “They played a zone and packed it in. We didn’t knock them down.”
The Bulldogs shot 32 percent from the field and went 11-for-25 from the free throw line.
Kobe Weimert led the team with 16 points and Cole Gunderson added 10. Ben Schrom added seven while Dylan Rinehart had five points and five rebounds. JWP played without Landon Dimler, who missed the game due to injury.
The Bulldogs trailed 27-16 at halftime but couldn’t close the gap in the second half.
JWP faces St. Clair Friday at 7:15 p.m. in St. Clair.
JWP pushes win streak to 3 with victory over Medford
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton picked up its third consecutive win Thursday with a 63-52 victory over Medford in Janesville.
The Bulldogs (9-10, 4-4 Valley) are a win shy of matching a season-high four-game winning streak and got a step closer after Kobe Weimert scored 23 points against the Tigers. He added six steals while Cole Gunderson scored 11 points. Landon Dimler scored nine points and pulled down nine rebounds.
“We’ve got some other kids stepping up and doing some scoring,” JWP head coach Nick James said. “They were determined not to let Kobe score.”
Gunderson knocked down three 3-pointers and Tristan Schroer added a couple of big 3-pointers too.
The Bulldogs led 31-25 against Medford (5-12, 3-6 Gopher) at halftime and shot 46 percent from the field for the game.
JWP took advantage of 11 turnovers by the Tigers and the Bulldogs had just four of their own for the game.