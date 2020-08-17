The president's visit to Mankato Monday is not open to the public, but those interested can watch his speech at the Mankato Regional Airport via a livestream.
On President Donald Trump's campaign website, there is an option to register to view the livestream by securing a virtual ticket. On the website, the campaign team says, "Join us for a livestream of President Donald J. Trump's remarks on Joe Biden's failures on jobs and the economy."
Trump carried Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Arizona as part of his Electoral College victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016, but some current polls show him trailing Biden in those states this year. Trump narrowly lost Minnesota four years ago, but aides feel he can turn that state in his favor this time around.
He is expected to stop in both Mankato and Oshkosh, Wisconsin Monday. He reportedly plans to speak about jobs and the economy at both stops and is likely to discuss the civil unrest in Minneapolis and other cities as well.
The buildup of Trump’s campaign in the state since last year will pay dividends, said Jennifer Carnahan, chair of the Minnesota Republican Party.
“The work we’ve been doing in registering voters, turning out the vote, talking to people about the issues, building up our volunteer apparatus in every corner of Minnesota, opening offices,” she said. “We’re so energized and excited about what’s to come.”
Trump’s team has reserved millions of dollars in fall TV ad time in Minnesota. Biden’s campaign also intends to invest in the state, which Democrats have carried in every White House race since 1976.