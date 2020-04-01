Deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota now stand at 17, up from 12 Tuesday, with 27 people in intensive care and 689 testing positive since the pandemic began, up from 629.
Of those 689 total cases, 342 — about half — have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated, the state Health Department said Wednesday.
Regionally, the cases also continue to grow. Le Sueur County has had a spike, hitting 15 cases by Tuesday, though the MDH has not confirmed community spread in the county. Elsewhere in the south central region, Rice County now has four confirmed cases; Steele County six; Nicollet County three; Waseca County three; Goodhue County four; Sibley County one; Blue Earth County nine; and Scott County 10.
The new numbers come as state officials continue to plan to identify sites for regional overflow hospitals to meet an expected surge of cases. Gov. Tim Walz and state health leaders are expected to brief reporters at 2 p.m.
Walz on Tuesday said the latest modeling suggests COVID-19 hospitalizations could peak in late May in Minnesota as the coronavirus spread continues at a rapid pace. However, the governor said the surge could come two weeks earlier or later and that the state must be ready sooner.
"Sometime here in the next four weeks, we need to be prepared for that to be upon us," Walz said Tuesday.
State officials are aiming to add 2,750 hospital beds, 1,000 of which would be in the Twin Cities metro area.
Wednesday’s Health Department update also noted:
The median age of Minnesota’s confirmed COVID-19 cases is 47, but the median age of those who’ve needed hospitalization is 64, and it is 84 for those who’ve died of the disease. The age range for all confirmed cases has run from four months to age 104.
30 percent of identified cases are now considered tied to community spread, the largest single category of exposure listed by the Health Department. International travel accounts for 15 percent, with 3 percent from cruise ship exposure.
With 29 positive COVID-19 tests, Martin County on the Minnesota-Iowa border, continued to account for the largest number of cases outside the Twin Cities metro area.
As state officials plan for the surge of COVID-19 illness, the economic fallout from the disease and its spread continues.
The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul has laid off more than 90 percent of its staff in response to the pandemic, letting go more than 400 employees. The center’s CEO said he hopes and expects to hire back all the laid-off staff once the crisis passes.
Two cases confirmed at MN juvenile facility; Walz, prison ombudsman urge lawmakers to take action
Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota’s new prison ombusman are asking lawmakers to consider a proposal to reduce Minnesota's prison population to slow the spread of the coronavirus. A Moose Lake inmate and a staff member at the Red Wing juvenile facility each tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, according to the state Corrections Department.
State prison ombudsman Mark Haase said it's difficult to maintain social distancing behind bars and inmates who are due to be released soon should be let out early.
"Unless we thin out the population in our prisons, I'm really concerned that we're not going to be able to manage the situation," he said.
Haase said Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell should have more authority to limit the number of incoming prisoners and to put inmates on supervised release six months early.
Walz says he'd consider an executive order to do that, but would prefer to have approval from the legislature. The DFL governor said at least one inmate has already been released ahead of schedule.
— Matt Sepic | MPR News
MN Attorney General Ellison: Beware of coronavirus scammers
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office has seen an increase in reports of price-gouging for essential items, as well as online phishing attempts to get people's information.
"That email may say if you don't call immediately, your computer is going to break down or you don't, or they may say where we have a mask that you can get or we have tests that you can get to the COVID-19 or some sort of really enticing offer,” Ellison said that's over the top or some sort of threatening, scary situation that makes people feel that they really have to respond."
Susan Adams Loyd, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota, said people also should be wary of fraudulent offers related to the upcoming federal stimulus checks.
Ellison urges people to call the attorney general's office or the Better Business Bureau if they are suspicious about a call or email.
— Kirsti Marohn | MPR News
Expired licenses to be considered valid for several more months
People whose license or ID card lapsed during the ongoing coronavirus epidemic will get a reprieve. Under a law that Gov. Tim Walz signed last weekend, expiration dates will be pushed out until the health emergency is over.
The new expiration date will be two months after Walz lifts a peacetime emergency.
The federal government has already delayed its Real ID deadline from October of this year to October of 2021. That is key people who will eventually need that card or another security-enhanced ID to get through airport security or into various federal buildings.
Minnesota vehicle registration won’t be granted extensions because people can still do that function online or by mail. Currently, car owners have 10 days beyond the end of their annual registration month to display updated stickers.
— Brian Bakst | MPR News