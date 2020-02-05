New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva couldn’t dig itself out of a hole Monday in a 78-51 loss to Fairmont in New Richland.
The Panthers (3-17, 1-9 Gopher) fell behind by 20 early in the second half after a slow start but got it down to 14 at one point before the Cardinals pulled away.
“Fairmont is a good team and is quite a bit bigger than us up front and I thought we did a good job with their size and limiting them to close shots and offensive rebounds,” NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “Toward the end of the first half they hit some shots, specifically 3s that built up the lead for them going into the half.”
Fairmont led 36-21 at halftime.
Kordell Schlaak led the Panthers with 10 points while Tory Christenson had eight points. Lonnie Wilson finished with seven and Blake Ihrke added six points.
Wyatt Frank led Fairmont with 20 points while Carter Bell added 13 and Zach Jorgenson finished with 12 points.
No. 10-1A Blooming Prairie blows past NRHEG
Blooming Prairie, ranked No. 10 in Class 1A, blew out New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Friday 70-34 in New Richland.
The Blossoms (14-1, 7-1 Gopher) jumped out to an 11-0 start before the Panthers (3-16, 1-9 Gopher) scored.
Zach Archer led Blooming Prairie with 12 points and Gabe Hagen added 11.
“I thought our half court defense was good, as the first possession of the game Blooming had the ball for about a minute before they got a shot off,” NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “We battled on the defense end like we have for the past month or so. Our problem was we turned the ball over 13 times in the first half which eventually led to them getting some easy baskets.”
Tyrone Wilson led the Panthers with eight points. Tory Christenson added seven and Lonnie Wilson finished with six.
The Blossoms led 40-15 at halftime and NRHEG dropped its seventh straight game.