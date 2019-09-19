“Let us not forget that the cultivation of the earth is the most important labor of man. When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of civilization.”
— Daniel Webster
“Agriculture is our wisest pursuit, because it will in the end contribute most to real wealth, good morals and happiness.”
— Thomas Jefferson
“Prosperous farmers mean more employment, more prosperity for the workers and the business men of every industrial area in the whole country.”
— Franklin D. Roosevelt
“Agriculture is the most healthful, most useful and most noble employment of man.”
— George Washington