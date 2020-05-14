Ava O’Hara-Brantner

Northfield High School
Accomplishments: I have received two academic letters, six varsity letters in Swim and Dive, two letters in Speech, and a state letter in Speech. I am co-captain of the Raiders Speech Team. I am a National Merit Commended Scholar.
Future Plans: I will be attending St. Olaf College.
Extracurriculars: Gator Girls Swim and Dive (6 years), Raiders Speech (3 years), National Honor Society (2 years), National Honor Society Steering Committee (Senior year), Northfield YouthBank (4 years), Concert Band (4 years), and Jazz Band (3 years)
Favorite Quote: “Why are we here? To prove we’re not robots!” —Jarred Gross, written on the whiteboard in Ms. McKay’s room
Favorite Memory: My favorite memories are of hanging out with my friends, having discussions in class, and going on trips (like the band trip to NYC!)
Advice To Future Generations: Be kind to everybody, but don’t be afraid to do what’s best for you.
Parents: Caroline O’Hara and Tim Brantner