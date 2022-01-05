BOYS BASKETBALL

Austin 83, Albert Lea 50

Farmington 86, Apple Valley 44

Hayfield 70, Grand Meadow 42

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 59, Norwood-Young America 54

Jordan 59, St. Peter 52

Kingsland 53, Schaeffer Academy 32

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 63, Blue Earth Area 61, OT

Lakeville North 58, Eastview 56

Lakeville South 60, Rosemount 55

Mankato East 63, Faribault 28

Nicollet 61, Alden-Conger 54, OT

Owatonna 74, Winona 61

Rushford-Peterson 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 18

Southland 59, Lanesboro 46

St. Clair 66, New Richland-H-E-G 33

Tri-City United 75, Medford 60

Waseca 78, St. James Area 71

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Austin 63, Albert Lea 46

Byron 56, Jordan 49

Lakeville North 57, Eastview 36

Lewiston-Altura 60, Fillmore Central 42

Mankato West 49, Rochester John Marshall 46

Rochester Century 61, Northfield 54

Rosemount 58, Lakeville South 40

Winona Cotter 61, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 50

BOYS HOCKEY

Gentry Academy 5, Owatonna 0

La Crescent/Hokah 8, Minnesota River 4

Lakeville North 5, Holy Family 3

Mankato East 6, Hutchinson 4

Northfield 3, Rochester Mayo 3

Orono 7, Mankato West 0

Rochester Lourdes 3, Faribault 0

Waseca 5, Winona 5

GIRLS HOCKEY

Lakeville North 3, Dodge County 2

Lakeville South 5, Owatonna 0

Luverne 8, Fairmont 2

Mankato East 5, New Prague 2

Marshall 6, Worthington 0

Rochester Mayo 6, Mankato West 1

Waseca 2, Winona 1 (OT)

