LOCAL SCORES Jan 5, 2022

BOYS BASKETBALL
Austin 83, Albert Lea 50
Farmington 86, Apple Valley 44
Hayfield 70, Grand Meadow 42
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 59, Norwood-Young America 54
Jordan 59, St. Peter 52
Kingsland 53, Schaeffer Academy 32
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 63, Blue Earth Area 61, OT
Lakeville North 58, Eastview 56
Lakeville South 60, Rosemount 55
Mankato East 63, Faribault 28
Nicollet 61, Alden-Conger 54, OT
Owatonna 74, Winona 61
Rushford-Peterson 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 18
Southland 59, Lanesboro 46
St. Clair 66, New Richland-H-E-G 33
Tri-City United 75, Medford 60
Waseca 78, St. James Area 71

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Austin 63, Albert Lea 46
Byron 56, Jordan 49
Lakeville North 57, Eastview 36
Lewiston-Altura 60, Fillmore Central 42
Mankato West 49, Rochester John Marshall 46
Rochester Century 61, Northfield 54
Rosemount 58, Lakeville South 40
Winona Cotter 61, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 50

BOYS HOCKEY
Gentry Academy 5, Owatonna 0
La Crescent/Hokah 8, Minnesota River 4
Lakeville North 5, Holy Family 3
Mankato East 6, Hutchinson 4
Northfield 3, Rochester Mayo 3
Orono 7, Mankato West 0
Rochester Lourdes 3, Faribault 0
Waseca 5, Winona 5

GIRLS HOCKEY
Lakeville North 3, Dodge County 2
Lakeville South 5, Owatonna 0
Luverne 8, Fairmont 2
Mankato East 5, New Prague 2
Marshall 6, Worthington 0
Rochester Mayo 6, Mankato West 1
Waseca 2, Winona 1 (OT)