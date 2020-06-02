In this May 25, 1979, file photo, Washington Bullets’ Wes Unseld (41) reaches to block a shot by Seattle Supersonics’ Paul Silas ()35) during an NBA basketball game in Landover, Md. Unseld, the Hall of Fame center who led Washington to its only NBA championship and was chosen one of the 50 greatest players in league history died on Tuesday after a series of health issues, most recently pneumonia. He was 74. (AP Photo/Smith, File)