Anywhere you look on the field, chances are a fresh face will pop up.

For a Northfield football team that graduated 34 seniors from last year’s squad, including a number of starters in key positions, the first three weeks of practice before the season’s first game Aug. 30 at Rochester Mayo will be spent sorting out who might play where.

That will need to happen rather quickly, though, with two-time defending state champ Owatonna slated to visit Northfield for the second game of the season and a trip to Mankato West (7-1 in regular season last year) looming in week three.

Those changes include the quarterback spot, where last year Mason Zick entered the season as the uncontested starter. So far, senior Gavin Rataj and junior Cole Stanchina are taking most of the reps under center in the preseason.

“This is more typical,” Northfield coach Bubba Sullivan said. “Last year it was Mason all the way, and this year both those guys are quality quarterbacks. They’re pretty athletic, can run and throw, so we’ll see who evolves into that spot.”

Rataj started last year at wide receiver, although he did take a handful of snaps at quarterback when Zick went down briefly with an injury. Stanchina spent last year quarterbacking the junior varsity team, although the bulk of his experience coming up was also at wideout.

For the first few weeks of the season, both will likely take snaps under center, with the other splitting out as a wide receiver. Other key losses at offensive skill positions include Mitchell Stanchina (14 touchdowns), Jim Vitito (nine touchdowns) and Michael Ims (14 receptions). There’s a number of players vying to fill in at running back and wide receiver (see below).

What is likely to change, though, is the amount of shots the Raiders take downfield. With the combination of Zick’s arm and the athleticism of some of the weapons on the outside, like Stanchina, Northfield produced a number of big plays through the passing game.

This season will feature a more controlled passing game with plenty of rushing attempts.

“We’re going to have to mix it up,” Sullivan said. “We think with the line we have some size there, and if those guys get to where I hope we can get with them, we can improve our run game from last year. That’ll be great, but I also think our passing game will be a little different. One of my thoughts of the pass game is it’s as much about controlling the ball as it was taking our shots deep.”

Defensively, the Raiders return senior linebacker Luke Stanga, senior defensive end Joey Glampe and senior defensive lineman David Tonjum. Seniors Simon Dickerson and Drew Woodley started games at safety before battling injuries toward the end of the season, but will be in the mix for time in the secondary this year.

The defense starts, though, with Stanga, the team’s leading tackler for the last two years. Toward the end of the season, Northfield even began to utilize Stanga at running back and tight end, but that type of usage isn’t sustainable over the course of an eight-game regular season, plus playoffs.

“Traditionally we build around our defense. That’s how we build our program,” Sullivan said. “Hopefully we can get to a point where our defense is really tough like we were last year, but we’ve got a lot of people to replace. We’ll obviously build it around Luke Stanga. He’s been our leading tackler for a couple years, and if we can get guys running to the ball around him, then we’ll be OK.”

First game: Aug. 30 at Rochester Mayo.

Last year’s record: 7-4

Last year’s finish: Lost in Section 1-5A final to eventual state champion Owatonna.

Major departures

Seth Carter, lineman

Jordan Frausto, lineman

Joe Gatzlaff, lineman

Josh Grabau, cornerback/running back

Michael Ims, wide receiver

Jacob Israel, linebacker

Luke Johnson, tight end

Luke LaPanta, defensive back

Antonio Peralta, lineman

Ethen Riley, lineman

Reed Roney, linebacker/kicker

Tate Rossmiller, defensive back

Garrett Sawyer, wide receiver

Nathan Schmidtke, lineman

Mitchell Stanchina, running back/safety

John Ulve, lineman

Jim Vitito, running back/defensive end

Mason Zick, quarterback

Important returners

Eli Bowman, senior, lineman

Simon Dickerson, senior, running back/secondary

Joey Glampe, senior, running back/defensive end

Kevin Grundhoffer, senior, lineman

Gavin Rataj, senior, wide receiver/quarterback

Luke Stanga, senior, running back/linebacker

David Tonjum, senior, lineman

Zach Vikeras, senior, lineman/linebacker

Drew Woodley, senior, running back/secondary

Nick Lopez, junior, lineman

Key newcomers

Ethan Johnson, senior, running back

Josh Dresow, senior, running back

Daniel Monaghan, senior, wide receiver/kicker

Caleb Voight, senior, wide receiver

Jake Wiebe, senior, wide receiver/secondary

Carter Schmidt, senior, wide receiver

Justin Brakke, senior, wide receiver

Ayanti Unah, senior, wide receiver

Nick Touchette, senior, tight end

Connor Nagy, senior, lineman

Sam Hegseth, senior, lineman

Cristoph Tisdale, senior, linebacker

Blake Mellgren, junior, running back

Cole Stanchina, junior, quarterback/wide receiver/secondary

