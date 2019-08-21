Anywhere you look on the field, chances are a fresh face will pop up.
For a Northfield football team that graduated 34 seniors from last year’s squad, including a number of starters in key positions, the first three weeks of practice before the season’s first game Aug. 30 at Rochester Mayo will be spent sorting out who might play where.
That will need to happen rather quickly, though, with two-time defending state champ Owatonna slated to visit Northfield for the second game of the season and a trip to Mankato West (7-1 in regular season last year) looming in week three.
Those changes include the quarterback spot, where last year Mason Zick entered the season as the uncontested starter. So far, senior Gavin Rataj and junior Cole Stanchina are taking most of the reps under center in the preseason.
“This is more typical,” Northfield coach Bubba Sullivan said. “Last year it was Mason all the way, and this year both those guys are quality quarterbacks. They’re pretty athletic, can run and throw, so we’ll see who evolves into that spot.”
Rataj started last year at wide receiver, although he did take a handful of snaps at quarterback when Zick went down briefly with an injury. Stanchina spent last year quarterbacking the junior varsity team, although the bulk of his experience coming up was also at wideout.
For the first few weeks of the season, both will likely take snaps under center, with the other splitting out as a wide receiver. Other key losses at offensive skill positions include Mitchell Stanchina (14 touchdowns), Jim Vitito (nine touchdowns) and Michael Ims (14 receptions). There’s a number of players vying to fill in at running back and wide receiver (see below).
What is likely to change, though, is the amount of shots the Raiders take downfield. With the combination of Zick’s arm and the athleticism of some of the weapons on the outside, like Stanchina, Northfield produced a number of big plays through the passing game.
This season will feature a more controlled passing game with plenty of rushing attempts.
“We’re going to have to mix it up,” Sullivan said. “We think with the line we have some size there, and if those guys get to where I hope we can get with them, we can improve our run game from last year. That’ll be great, but I also think our passing game will be a little different. One of my thoughts of the pass game is it’s as much about controlling the ball as it was taking our shots deep.”
Defensively, the Raiders return senior linebacker Luke Stanga, senior defensive end Joey Glampe and senior defensive lineman David Tonjum. Seniors Simon Dickerson and Drew Woodley started games at safety before battling injuries toward the end of the season, but will be in the mix for time in the secondary this year.
The defense starts, though, with Stanga, the team’s leading tackler for the last two years. Toward the end of the season, Northfield even began to utilize Stanga at running back and tight end, but that type of usage isn’t sustainable over the course of an eight-game regular season, plus playoffs.
“Traditionally we build around our defense. That’s how we build our program,” Sullivan said. “Hopefully we can get to a point where our defense is really tough like we were last year, but we’ve got a lot of people to replace. We’ll obviously build it around Luke Stanga. He’s been our leading tackler for a couple years, and if we can get guys running to the ball around him, then we’ll be OK.”
First game: Aug. 30 at Rochester Mayo.
Last year’s record: 7-4
Last year’s finish: Lost in Section 1-5A final to eventual state champion Owatonna.
Major departures
Seth Carter, lineman
Jordan Frausto, lineman
Joe Gatzlaff, lineman
Josh Grabau, cornerback/running back
Michael Ims, wide receiver
Jacob Israel, linebacker
Luke Johnson, tight end
Luke LaPanta, defensive back
Antonio Peralta, lineman
Ethen Riley, lineman
Reed Roney, linebacker/kicker
Tate Rossmiller, defensive back
Garrett Sawyer, wide receiver
Nathan Schmidtke, lineman
Mitchell Stanchina, running back/safety
John Ulve, lineman
Jim Vitito, running back/defensive end
Mason Zick, quarterback
Important returners
Eli Bowman, senior, lineman
Simon Dickerson, senior, running back/secondary
Joey Glampe, senior, running back/defensive end
Kevin Grundhoffer, senior, lineman
Gavin Rataj, senior, wide receiver/quarterback
Luke Stanga, senior, running back/linebacker
David Tonjum, senior, lineman
Zach Vikeras, senior, lineman/linebacker
Drew Woodley, senior, running back/secondary
Nick Lopez, junior, lineman
Key newcomers
Ethan Johnson, senior, running back
Josh Dresow, senior, running back
Daniel Monaghan, senior, wide receiver/kicker
Caleb Voight, senior, wide receiver
Jake Wiebe, senior, wide receiver/secondary
Carter Schmidt, senior, wide receiver
Justin Brakke, senior, wide receiver
Ayanti Unah, senior, wide receiver
Nick Touchette, senior, tight end
Connor Nagy, senior, lineman
Sam Hegseth, senior, lineman
Cristoph Tisdale, senior, linebacker
Blake Mellgren, junior, running back
Cole Stanchina, junior, quarterback/wide receiver/secondary