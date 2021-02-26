BOYS BASKETBALL
Hayfield 79, Bethlehem Academy 51
The shorthanded Cardinals (3-8, 2-7 Gopher Conference) were unable to keep pace with the Vikings (10-3, 8-2) on Thursday night in Faribault, where the visitors raced out to a 36-21 halftime lead.
“We played a good first half,” BA coach Melissa Hager said. “There was a lot to overcome tonight with having a few kids out with injuries. They were missed and our rotation just wasn’t the same. Everyone that played still worked hard and contributed.”
Justin Simones was the highest volume and most efficient scorer for Bethlehem Academy with a team-high 16 points on 8 of 10 shooting from the floor. Brady Strodtman also scored 11 points, while Kade Robb filled up the stat sheet with eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
The Cardinals had won three in a row entering Thursday night, and will attempt to rediscover that form Monday night at home against United South Central (4-4, 4-2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hayfield 57, Bethlehem Academy 44
Despite a stronger second half, the Cardinals were unable to surge back against the Vikings on Thursday night in Hayfield, which led 28-17 at halftime.
Mercedes Hueta led the Cardinals (2-9, 2-8 Gopher Conference) with 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Lindsay Hanson combined eight points with 11 rebounds and three assists, and Kate Trump added 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.
Hayfield (10-3, 6-2) was driven forward by 27 points from Kristen Watson.
Bethlehem Academy stays on the road Monday night, when it travels to take on non-conference foe Kenyon-Wanamingo (0-11).
BOYS HOCKEY
Owatonna 6, Mankato East 3
The Huskies (7-3-1, 7-1-1 Big 9 Conference) pulled off an upset Thursday night, taking down the second-place Cougars (9-3, 9-2) on their home ice.
Owatonna came flying out of the gates, score two goals within the first six minutes of the opening period, one by Devon Roush and the other by Dom Valento; each player assisted on their other’s goal. Mankato East would tie the game up at 2-2 by the early second period; however, a goal by Tanner Stendel two minutes later would put the Huskies up for good. Goals by Caseys Pederson and Johnson as well another by Valento would round off Owatonna’s scoring.
The Huskies return to action on Saturday when they face off against Rochester Century (5-7, 5-7) at home.
SWIM AND DIVE
Rochester Century 96, Owatonna 83
The Huskies were able to come away victorious in two of Thursday evening’s 12 events with Ryan Peterson winning the 200-yard IM and Jacob Fast the 1-meter dive.
The team of Ryan Peterson, Trace Walderon, Matthew Larson, and Carter Quam finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Owatonna returns to the pool on March 5-6 when they will be participating in the Big 9 Conference meets at the Rochester Recreation Center.
WRESTLING
Owatonna 72, Winona/Cotter 7
The Huskies (17-5, 10-2 Big 9 Conference) continued their run of dominance Thursday night, easily defeating the Winhawks in a one-sided affair.
Owatonna picked up all their points by fall or forfeit. Owen Thorn (138) picked up the first non-forfeit win for the Huskies, and from there they were off to the races. Owatonna followed with wins by Yves Evillard (145), Landen Johnson (160), Kaden Nelson (170), and Matt Seykora (182).
The Huskies return to the mat Tuesday, March 2, when they will participate in a non-conference triangular with Faribault and Rochester John Marshall in Faribault. Duals will begin at 5:30 p.m.
NRHEG Triangular
Westfield 54, NRHEG 24
Westfield 55, St. Clair-Mankato Loyola 15
The Razorbacks improved to 7-12 overall Thursday night, winning in convincing fashion over the Panthers and Cyclones. Westfield has now won six duals in a row and seven of their last eight after beginning the season 0-11.
The Razorbacks had seven wrestlers go 2-0 on the night, including Bo Zwiener (113), Lane Lembke (126), Keegan Bronson (138), Sam Skillestad (145), Cale Becker (152), Tyler Archer (182), and Dylan Ehmke (195). Kevin Hodge (106) also picked up a win for Westfield.
“Westfield is a much better team than when we saw them a month ago,” NRHEG coach Shawn Larson said. “They have a few wrestlers that have moved down in weight, freeing others to wrestle in the weight classes that were vacated. We would not have won this match either way because we gave up too many points down low, but there were things that we could have done better.”
Thor Routh (160), George Roesler (170), Ben Hagen (220), and Makota Misgen (285) picked up wins via fall for NRHEG.
NRHEG 54, St. Clair-Mankato Loyola 27
The Panters were able to bounce back in their dual against the Cyclones and improve their record to 7-11 and reverse their three dual losing skid.
“We were able to earn a good win against St. Clair — Mankato Loyola,” Larson said. “They have three or four very good wrestlers, but they also have several openings in their line up. I was happy to see us rebound and wrestle well in the second match.”
Annabelle Petsinger (126), Routh, and Ralph Roesler (182) all won via fall. The Panthers other points came via forfeit.
The Panther return to the mat on Monday in a triangular with Sibley East and WEM/JWP.
United South Central triangular
The WEM/JWP wrestling team was swept in Wells on Thursday night, dropping a 55-18 dual against USC and losing an 84-0 match against Class A No. 10 Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland.
WEM/JWP won three matches against USC, all via forfeit, while the Grizzlies were forced to forfeit five weight classes themselves.
There’s not much time off for WEM/JWP, which hosts Medford at 1 p.m. Saturday at JWP.