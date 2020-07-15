The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Friday, July 17
St. Vincent de Paul — Clothing and Food Distributions• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing distribution for those in need in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. if weather permits. Free food distribution for those in need from 1 to 3 p.m.
American Legion Ribs Supper• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE, Faribault. Either dine-in or curbside pickup. For curbside pick-up, call ahead: 507-291-5920.
Saturday, July 18
Faribault Farmers’ Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Sixth St. NW, Faribault. All vendors located within 15 miles of Faribault. Occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Monday, July 20
American Legion Executive Board meeting• 6 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tuesday, July 21
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings offered with various sauces. Faribault American Legion, 1-507-334-8784.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., Community Cafe, 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Turkey and dressing casserole, gravy, green beans, cranberries, relishes and dessert. Curbside pick-up.
Wednesday, July 22
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. An array of produce, flowers, crafts and locally made products and food items. Rain or shine.
Paradise Center for the Arts: Art in the Park• 2 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Free visual art making activity and storytime. Social distancing and cleaning guidelines from MDH followed and enforced. Masks strongly encouraged.
Disabled American Veterans meeting• 7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Thursday, July 23
Concerts in the Park• 7 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. See bit.ly/cityoffaribaultconcerts for the complete list of performers.
Legion Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE, Faribault. Made to order burgers, chicken strips, and Philly cheese steak baskets. All include fries or tater tots. Faribault American Legion, 1-507-334-8784.